Vegan Chickpea Curry Is The Perfect Hearty, Easy Weeknight Dinner; See Recipe

Food

Vegan chickpea curry recipe is a quirky and delicious must-try vegan dish. The vegan lifestyle is growing rapidly and gaining much popularity. Find the recipe

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
vegan chickpea curry

A vegan diet is a plant-based diet that includes food items like leafy vegetables, millets, nuts, and fruits, and it certainly avoids any food product that is extracted through animals like meat, eggs, fish, milk, and dairy products. Many animal lovers and supporters have started adopting this diet as a means to eradicate animal abuse.

However many find vegan food boring, but here is a quirky dish, vegan chickpea curry, which is not only a nutritious dish but is also amongst the most delicious food items.

Ingredients to prepare vegan chickpea curry

  • 2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil
  • 1 Onion (Chopped)
  • 1 teaspoon of Crushed Garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon of Garam Masala
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Coriander Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon of Cayenne Pepper
  • 2 Cans of Chickpeas (Drained)
  • 1 Can of Chopped Tomatoes
  • 1 Can of Coconut Milk
  • 1 Tablespoon of Coconut Sugar
  • Sea Salt and Black Pepper (To Taste)

For Serving:

  • Basmati Rice or Cauliflower Rice
  • Fresh Cilantro

Instructions to prepare vegan chickpea curry

Step one: 

Add the olive oil to a pot along with the chopped onions, crushed garlic, and garam masala. Then add some cumin, coriander powder, turmeric, and cayenne pepper. Sauté the entire mixture for at least 10 to 15 mins or until the onions are softened.

Step two:

Add the chickpeas, chopped tomato, and coconut milk and stir it properly. Bring the mixture to simmer. Then, allow it to simmer for at least 10 to 12 minutes or until the flavours are blended properly. Make sure to keep stirring in between to see if the curry is ready.

Step three:

Add coconut sugar in the curry and mix thoroughly. Then, add sea salt and black pepper to taste. Serve over basmati rice or cauliflower rice with some fresh cilantro.

Published:
