Kankada Jhola Recipe For All The Non-vegetarians Foodies Out There

A traditional crab curry from the kitchen of Odisha, Kankada Jhola is a curry which is very common in Coastal Odisha. You can find Kankada Jhola (crab curry) at many restaurants and you can also prepare this at home. This authentic and mouthwatering Kankada Jhola (crab curry) takes 10 minutes for the preparation and 30 minutes for cooking.

Ingredients

Fresh live crab 3 medium-sized

3 tbsp of oil (Mustard oil)

Small piece of Cinnamon

2 Bay Leaves

One Cardamom

Garam Masala

2 big onions

2 Tomatoes

2 pieces of Ginger

1 Ginger

Corriander powder 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1 tbsp

Chilli powder 1 1/2 tbsp

Salt

Cumin 2 tbsp

Recipe

Clean and wash the crabs thoroughly in running water.

Boil water in a pan. Put the crabs in the boiling water. After some time take out the crabs from the boiling water. Remove the legs and separate the debris

Heat a small amount of oil in a kadhai. Fry the crabs in the oil. In the meantime add salt and turmeric powder to the oil also. Take out the fried crabs and keep them aside.

Make a fine paste of Tomato, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cardamom, black pepper, javitri, clove and cinnamon.

Heat another Kadai. Add Panch Puran and bay leaf. Allow it to crackle.

Add onion and fry it for some time and add turmeric and chilli powder. Mix it thoroughly.

Add ginger-garlic paste to the recipe and Stir it for a while.

Add the tomato and spice paste while stirring and fry it for some time.

Add fried crabs and boiled potatoes(optional). Mix thoroughly and fry it for a while.

Add 1 ½ cup of water and cover it with a lead to cook.

Adjust the water in curry according to your choice and sprinkle some coriander leaves on it. Serve it hot with Rice.

