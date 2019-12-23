Spinach Cutlet: Here's How You Can Make This Delicious Dish At Home

A crispy spinach cutlet is the best way to add nutrition in your diet — be it as snacks or as a sub-item for a course during meals. These deep-fried goodies taste delicious when made well. Gone are the days when one could avail amazing dishes at only restaurants. Today, we can make a variety of dishes at home and get so many new recipes on our fingertips. A good spinach cutlet is not only delicious but healthy too. It is made of chana dal, fresh spinach leaves, besan. If you have all the ingredients ready, these cutlets will take you less than half an hour to prepare. Listed below are the steps to make delicious spinach cutlets at home:

Spinach Cutlet: How to make spinach cutlet at home

Ingredients

120 gm of clean spinach

3 tablespoon gram flour

1/2 inch chopped ginger

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon chana masala powder

25 gm washed & dried chana dal

1 chopped onion and green chili

1 cup of oil

1/2 teaspoon powdered chaat masala

Recipe

Firstly, one would need to soak the chana dal for almost an hour prior. Then cook it in the pressure cooker. After draining the excess water, take it to a pan and fry the dal. One can add spinach, onions, green chilies in the pan along with besan, salt, chana masala powder, chaat masala powder, and ginger. For some tanginess, one must add a few drops of lemon and let the whole dish cook for a while. After the dish has cooled down, one can make small balls or flat pieces as per their desire. Add refined oil in pan for frying and put it on the flame. Start placing cutlets on the pan and fry them till they turn golden brown from both the sides. Once the frying is done, the cutlets are ready to be eaten.

