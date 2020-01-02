Seafood Restaurants In India That You Must Pay A Visit If You Haven't Yet

For centuries, humans have consumed seafood and have loved mastered making various dishes. Seafood has also been essential for the people living by the coast as a source of nutrition. It has also helped many cities economically as fishing has become big business. People from all over the world have also started to cultivate or farm seafood like fish and lobsters for the purpose of being used for consumption. The consumption of seafood has increased and now many restaurants cater to this need of giving best-in-class seafood to its customers. Here are a few of the best seafood restaurants in India.

Read Also| Best Kerala Food Restaurants In Mumbai That You Can Visit Any Time

Gajalee

Gajalee is one of the best seafood restaurants in India. The restaurant is popular for seafood in Mumbai due to its authentic Maharashtrian seafood taste. Located at Kadamgiri Complex on Hanuman Road in Vile Parle East, this restaurant is famous for Butter garlic prawns, Stuffed Pomfret, Rawas Curry, Bombil Masala, Spicy Prawns Sukha. This place is open for lunch and dinner hours. It is also ranked as one of the best hotels in India by many different publications.

Read Also|Darjeeling: List Of The Best Restaurants To Eat In The 'Queen Of Hills'

Fort House Hotel

This restaurant is located on the waterfront of the Kochi Fort. You can have fresh seafood while gazing over the beautiful Arabian Sea. The food from God’s own country will leave you astounded with its delightful taste. As the restaurant is at the sea, it will make your senses and experience more authentic. The dishes you must have here are Kerala Masala Prawn Fry, Appam, Fish Mappas, and Meen Vattichatu. It is located at Calvathy Road near Fort Kochi in Kochi.

Read Also|Restaurants: A List Of The Best Rooftop Restaurants In Mumbai

The Lazy Goose

This restaurant is the perfect experience of a lazy Goan afternoon by the riverside. The restaurant is at the bank of river Nerul which gives a good view as well as best Goan seafood delicacies alongside a great view. This restaurant is located below Nerul Bridge on the Candolim Road in Candolim Goa. The dishes you much have here are Crabs in pepper chilli & Garlic Sauce, Squid Masala fried on Butter Garlic, Redhead crab, and Grilled Vietnamese Prawn Cakes.

Read Also | Kutch: Best Restaurants To Relish Scrumptious Food At The Popular Tourist Destination