Makhana Kheer Recipe: Make This Healthy Dish At Home With These Simple Steps

While kheer is made of rice, milk, and sugar, there are also many healthier alternatives to the traditional kheer. Popularly known as makhana in vernacular languages, fox nut is one of the healthier options. This recipe can be made during fasting time. Makhana is also high in fibre which makes it a healthy snack. You just need a cup of fox nuts and milk and you can make a delicious kheer recipe. Read the full recipe below.

Makhana kheer recipe ingredients

Makhana, sugar, cardamom seeds, raisins, saffron strands and 1-litre milk.

How to make Makhana kheer

In a pan, heat 2 to 3 tsp ghee and start roasting the makhanas along with the cashews.

You will know that the makhanas are done roasting when they become crunchy and the cashews will be done when they become golden.

For the kheer, heat 2 cups of milk in a deep saucepan while stirring the milk in between so that it doesn't burn from the bottom.

Let the milk reach a boil. Till then save one-third cup of makhanas to be ground along with cardamom seeds and saffron strands.

Ground the mix into a fine powder and put it aside.

After the milk has reached the boiling point, add 3-4 tsp of sugar. To this add the ground makhana powder.

Stir the mix well while simmering it to cook for 10 minutes in a low flame.

You will know that the makhanas are done when the makhana softens and the milk thickens in its consistency.

Add the roasted cashews and raisins according to your preference for garnishing the makhana kheer.

Serve the makhana kheer either hot or warm. The warm makhana kheer will be a perfect dessert for a winter evening.

