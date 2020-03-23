Lisa Haydon's Post-quarantine Surfing Video Gets Criticised As Well As Appreciated

Lisa Haydon recently posted a video of herself surfing through the water currents in Hong Kong. She also wrote with the video how she is venturing out after 8 weeks and how her self-quarantine experience has been. The comments section of Lisa Haydon’s Instagram post seems to be full of mixed opinion as a few feel she should not have gotten out while the others are impressed by the positive post.

Lisa Haydon’s surfing after self-quarantine

Lisa Haydon has lately been receiving criticism and appreciation at the same time for the post that she made after eight weeks of being in self-quarantine. She had mentioned how her experience had been and how to look at all of it with a bit of a positive approach.

However, some people were of the opinion that it is not yet the time to venture out again. They can be seen asking her to stay indoors for a while more. Lisa Haydon also had a few people supporting her for the positive post. They could be seen talking about how the caption is a breath of fresh air amongst all the Coronavirus related negativity.

Lisa's surfing post

Lisa Haydon had posted a video of herself surfing in Hong Kong after 8 weeks of quarantine. She put up a long post about her experience with the self-quarantine measure. She mentioned in the paragraph how things at Hong Kong have finally started to settle down. She also mentioned how responsibly the people in Hong Kong dealt with the crisis situation with the right use of sanitizers, masks and social distancing.

She also spoke about how everyone who socially distanced themselves got a chance to explore their hobbies and spend time with their loved ones. Lisa Haydon also mentioned how she wishes to take these breaks without being in such an unfortunate situation. She also pointed out a few news headlines which she had been analysing since the past few days of self-quarantine. Have a look at the post from Lisa Haydon's Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Lisa Haydon Instagram

