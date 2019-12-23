Andhra Gongura Pachadi Recipe: Make This Dish With Red Sorrel Leaves

Gongura leaves are widely used in south Indian and south-central cuisine to impart a tart like a flavour to the chutneys. The Andhra style Gongura Pachadi is usually served with hot rice with a dollop of ghee. The Gongura leaves are called with different names in different locations of the Indian subcontinent country and according to many nutrition sources, the Gongura leaves are said to have several nutritious benefits including iron, folic acid, antioxidants, and other vitamins. This Andhra style chutney is abundantly used all over the state especially during some festival or a traditional party. Take a look at this Gongura Pachadi recipe which is popularly consumed in winters especially in the Andhra region.

Andhra Gongura Pachadi Ingredients

Dry red chillies, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, green chillies, Gongura leaves, sesame oil, salt, mustard seeds, split black urad dal, and garlic cloves.

Andhra Gongura Pachadi Recipe

Prepare the Gongura leaves by washing them and then patting dry using a kitchen towel.

In a pan, dry roast the dry red chillies, coriander seeds and fenugreek seeds. Let the spices cool down a bit before grinding them.

Now in some oil, temper some mustard seeds, urad dal, red chillies, and crushed garlic. Saute until you get the aroma from the garlic and the dal after which add the chopped Gongura leaves in the pan along with salt and a spoon of the spices that you ground earlier.

Cook until the Gongura leaves become soft. Check the salt and chilly balance in your chutney at this point according to your taste. add a dollop of ghee over the preparation before serving.

You can store the Gongura Pachadi in the refrigerator for about a week.

Serve the Andhra style Gongura Pachadi it along with Dosa, Idli, Pesarattu or just pair it up along with some hot steamed rice.

