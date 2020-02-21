The Debate
Mahashivratri 2020: How To Celebrate The Day In Mumbai

Food

Mahashivratri 2020 has begun and here are some food festival and parties happening around the city of Mumbai that you can attend this holiday.

mahashivratri 2020

The Mahashivratri celebrations in Mumbai have already begun and devotees have started to flock into temples and religious places of significance. Amidst all the poojas and the religious activities, one often can take a break for some lip-smacking delicacies. Mumbai as a city is known for its street food and the vast food culture that is present. Hence here are some places you can be to try out the Mahashivratri food festival.

Mahashivratri food festival and parties 

Khavayye

This place near Viviana Mall offers some of the best delicacies. The variety here is almost endless. One can be easily spoilt for choice at such a place. The place is open till eleven in the night hence one could always stop by for a delicious snack or simply go out for a wonderful evening with family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Foodie Freaks - Food Reviews (@the.foodie.freaks) on

  • Source: The Foodie Freaks Instagram

Mahashivratri Gathering

For a fun-filled session with friends and colleagues, you could most likely head down to Gorai beach. The event offers some of the most talented DJs from Mumbai who will most likely get your feet tapping. Besides that, the place also has a wide range of food you can try after you exhaust yourself from all the dancing. The ticket charges include a full cover and the event begins in the evening so that you can properly unwind after a tough scheduled day.

A post shared by YK (@yagyaansh) on

  • Source: YK Instagram 

