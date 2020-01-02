Makki Ka Dhokla, A Rajasthani Dish And An Easy Recipe To Prepare It At Home

Rajasthani Makki ka Dhokla is a very popular Rajasthani dish prepared especially during winters. This soft and savoury steamed cake is made of Maize flour (Makki ka Atta) and other healthy ingredients that are enough to fulfil your stomach. This healthy, tasty and easy recipe of Makki ka Dhokla is eaten and served with green chutney, jaggery (good) and usually with Urad Ki Dal. Makki ka Dhokla is rich in protein, calcium and mineral because of the of Maize content in it. It is also lesser in fat content since the dhokla is mainly prepared by steaming. So, here is the recipe of Makki ka Dhokla to try this winters and enjoy this scrumptious Rajasthani food item.

Image source: @poptheblenderr

Also read | Papad Ki Sabzi: Know How To Prepare This Rajasthani Dish With These Easy Steps

Other details for the Rajasthani Makki ka Dhokla

Cuisine: Indian, Rajasthani

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serving: 4 People

Diet: Diabetic Friendly

Makki ka Dhokla, a Rajasthani dish to try at home

Ingredients to make Rajasthani Makki ka Dhokla

2 cups of Maize flour (Makki ka Atta)

1 tbsp Peanut oil

1 tsp Sesame Seeds

½ tsp Papad Khar

1 ½ Salt or as per taste

1 tsp Red Chilli powder

2 Cloves, crushed properly

2 black pepper balls, crushed

2 tbsp Fresh chopped coriander leaves

2 tbsp Fenugreek leaves (methi), finely chopped

2 tbsp green peas

½ cup Lukewarm Water

Image source: @marwadikhana

Also read | Mawa Kachori - Lip-smacking Rajasthani Mawa Kachori Recipe You Must Try

Instructions for preparing Rajasthani Makki ka Dhokla

To prepare this tasty Rajasthani Makki ka Dhokla Recipe, soak papad Khar in lukewarm water and keep aside.

Mix Makki ka Atta with all the mentioned spices, sesame seeds, fresh coriander leaves, fenugreek leaves, peas and flavour it with salt to make a dry crush mix.

Add 1 tbsp groundnut oil to the dry Atta mix and pour the soaked papad Khar water into it. Add the water slowly and knead to make a soft dough.

Use some oil to grease hands while kneading to avoid dough sticking to the palm.

Take a ball of dough and flatten to make a disk. Pierce your index finger in the centre of the Dhokla to make a hole.

Shape the dhoklas into a ring shape form. Heat water in a steamer or dhokla/idli maker and grease the plate on which you will have to place the dhoklas.

Arrange all the dhokla rings on the plate and steam for 20-25 mins or till the toothpick injected in Dhoklas comes out clean.

Serve Rajasthani Makki ka Dhokla with curd, panchmel dal, green chutney, jaggery (good) and salad.

Image source: @foodsnifffer

Also read | Panchkuta Ki Sabzi: Here Is The Recipe Of This Mouth-watering Rajasthani Cuisine

Hot Tip

The most essential ingredient for preparing soft and tasty Makki ka Dhokla is papad Khar. You can also add 1 tsp of baking soda if papad khar is not available.

Also read | Gatte Ka Pulao: Here Is The Recipe To Cook This Delicious Rajasthani Dish At Home