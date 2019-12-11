Papad Ki Sabzi: Know How To Prepare This Rajasthani Dish With These Easy Steps

Papad ki sabzi is a Rajasthani Marwadi dish. It is very easy to prepare at home and can be cooked in 20 minutes. It takes just a few ingredients to prepare this dish. This sabzi can be served for lunch or dinner with roti, parathas, and also rice. If you are running late, this is the best easy sabzi you can go for. Try this dish with these easy instructions given below:

Recipe for Traditional Papad Ki Sabzi

Read: How Can Leftover Noodles Be Used To Prepare New Dishes? Know Easy Noodle Recipes

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp Oil

100 gm onion finely chopped

200 gm tomatoes pureed

2-3 tbsp yoghurt fresh curd

5-6 papad

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 Pinch Asafoetida Hing

3-4 green chilli

1 tsp ginger grated

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp Kashmiri Red Chilli powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp coriander leaves chopped

Fried papad

Read: Punjabi Cuisine: Cook Punjabi Dal Makhani For Your Next Dinner Party | Recipe Inside

Directions:

Take 2 tbsp of oil in a saucepan and heat for 30 seconds.

Add cumin seeds and fenugreek (methi dana) and add asafoetida.

Now add the grated ginger, saute for 30 seconds, then add the chopped onion. Cook until the onion is translucent.

Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, cumin powder, and mix well on slow heat.

Add 3-4 green chillies now and saute for about a minute. Attach the puree of fresh tomato and cook on medium heat for 3-4 minutes.

Add 2-3 tbsp of Dahi and cook for an additional 5 minutes on medium heat. Hold the masala stirring so curd doesn't curdle.

Add water and roll the curry, then cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the fried papad and cook for another 2 minutes

Papad ki sabzi is ready.

Read: Boondi Ke Ladoo Recipe | Learn How To Make This Famous Indian Sweet Dish

Cooking Tips:

Put papad only when you are ready to serve and not before. If you keep papad in the gravy for a longer time, it will soften more and taste bad.

Read: Virgin Mojito: Different Kinds Of This Non-alcoholic Drink And Easy Recipes To Try