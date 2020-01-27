Honey Glazed Chicken Recipe To Make The Mouth-watering Dish In Easy Steps

Honey garlic sauce is a sweet and sour sauce that offers a wide range of flavours, predominantly of honey, garlic and some fine herbs. Mostly consumed in Canada, Honey garlic sauce is one of the many sauces, which refine the flavours of chicken wings, ribs and meatballs. Honey and garlic glazed chicken sauce are considered as a must-have dinner for fitness enthusiasts, as it is said to offer the required proteins and nutrients in the body. Here are a few easy steps you need to follow to bake perfect honey glazed chicken thighs and wings.

Ingredients

5 lbs chicken drumsticks

3/4 cup honey

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup orange juice

2 Tbsp dijon mustard

4 large garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

1 Tbsp ginger, peeled and finely grated

Sesame seeds and chives for garnish, optional

1 cup of hot chilly Schezwan sauce

Steps:

In a small bowl, whisk together all marinade ingredients: 3/4 cup honey, 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1/4 cup orange juice, 2 Tbsp dijon mustard, 4 grated garlic cloves and 1 tbsp grated ginger. Reserve 2/3 cup of the mixture and refrigerate.

Place chicken drumsticks in a large ziplock bag or food saver bag. Pour the remaining marinade over chicken, remove as much air from the bag as you can and seal. Refrigerate 6 hours or overnight, turning the bag a few times while marinating to disperse the marinade for the required flavour.

Preheat your microwave oven to 400˚F. Place rack in the centre of the oven. Line a rimmed baking sheet or large roasting pan with parchment

Arrange chicken skin-side up, so chicken pieces are not touching. Add enough of the marinade to just coat the bottom of the baking pan and discard anything left in the bag. Bake at 400˚F for 25 minutes. Turn chicken over skin-side down and bake an additional 20 minutes. If you want your chicken skin caramelised at the end, remove drumsticks from the oven and turn them over again (skin-side-up), and broil on high for 3-4 minutes or until skins are browned.

While chicken is baking, pour reserved 2/3 cup marinade into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer 7 minutes or until thickened and syrupy. Remove from heat and brush over baked chicken drumsticks. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped chives if desired.

Serve promptly

(Promo Image: Unsplash, clicked by Tim Bish)