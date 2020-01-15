The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shami Kebab Recipe: Try This Easy And Quick Bohri Style Recipe

Food

Making Shami Kebabs may seem difficult but it is very easy and can be made quickly. Read further to know how to make delicious shami kebab in Bohri style

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shami kebabs recipe

Bohri Shami kebab recipe is a kebab delicacy that was made and introduced by the Bohra community of Pakistan. Shami Kebabs were originally founded in Syria. It is a well-known and famous dish made in India and Pakistan. It is a much-loved delicacy during the festive season of Ramdhan. 

The word ‘Sham’ literally means ‘Syrian’ and hence if translated shami kebabs would be called ‘Syrian Kebabs’. Check out the quick and lip-smacking recipe of Bohri shami kebabs 

ALSO READ | Bohri Lagan Seekh; Know the recipe to prepare this melt-in-mouth delicacy at home

How to make Bohri style 'Shami kebabs'?

Things You Need:

  • Half Kg Minced meat
  • One Cup Channa Dal
  • Five Gms Garam Masala
  • One Ginger
  • Four Flakes Garlic
  • One Onion
  • Six Green Chilies
  • One Potato (Boiled and Mashed))
  • Half a Lime
  • Salt, Pepper and Chili Powder to taste
  • A few Coriander Leaves
  • Three Beaten Eggs

ALSO READ | Bohri Gakhar recipe: Make this special paratha at home in easy step

Step By Step Method To Prepare Shami Kebabs in Bohri Style

  1. Wash and clean the minced meat and drain out the water. 
  2. Wash the Channa Dal and soak it in the water for almost an hour.  
  3. Finely chop the green chilies, ginger, garlic flakes, onions, and coriander leaves. 
  4. Take a bowl and mix the dal with minced meat.
  5. Add the chopped green chilies, ginger, onion, salt, pepper, garlic.
  6. Add garam masala and half cup water.
  7. Cook the dal and meat till they are dried up completely. 
  8. Cool the mixture and grind it in the mixer. 
  9. Add coriander leaves, mashed potato, lime juice and adjust the seasoning.
  10. Crack the eggs and separate the yolks and egg whites.
  11. Add the yolks to the meat and dal mixture.
  12. Beat the mixture well.  
  13. Divide the mixture into 12 balls.
  14. Roll the balls in oval-shaped kebabs.
  15. Heat oil in a pan and fry the kebabs till golden brown.
  16. Serve hot with sweet and sour chili sauce.

ALSO READ | Bohri White Mutton gravy recipe to make at home in 3 easy steps

ALSO READ | Bohri style Thuli: A three-step recipe to make this scrumptious dish at home

Image Credits: Shutterstock by Soma Photography

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
PRASHANT BHUSHAN ECHOES CONG CHARGE
DILIP GHOSH DEFIANT
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
WATCH: FREE KASHMIR GRAFFITI MAKING
JANHVI KAPOOR'S IDEA OF 'SPA DAY'