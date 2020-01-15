Shami Kebab Recipe: Try This Easy And Quick Bohri Style Recipe

Bohri Shami kebab recipe is a kebab delicacy that was made and introduced by the Bohra community of Pakistan. Shami Kebabs were originally founded in Syria. It is a well-known and famous dish made in India and Pakistan. It is a much-loved delicacy during the festive season of Ramdhan.

The word ‘Sham’ literally means ‘Syrian’ and hence if translated shami kebabs would be called ‘Syrian Kebabs’. Check out the quick and lip-smacking recipe of Bohri shami kebabs

How to make Bohri style 'Shami kebabs'?

Things You Need:

Half Kg Minced meat

One Cup Channa Dal

Five Gms Garam Masala

One Ginger

Four Flakes Garlic

One Onion

Six Green Chilies

One Potato (Boiled and Mashed))

Half a Lime

Salt, Pepper and Chili Powder to taste

A few Coriander Leaves

Three Beaten Eggs

Step By Step Method To Prepare Shami Kebabs in Bohri Style

Wash and clean the minced meat and drain out the water. Wash the Channa Dal and soak it in the water for almost an hour. Finely chop the green chilies, ginger, garlic flakes, onions, and coriander leaves. Take a bowl and mix the dal with minced meat. Add the chopped green chilies, ginger, onion, salt, pepper, garlic. Add garam masala and half cup water. Cook the dal and meat till they are dried up completely. Cool the mixture and grind it in the mixer. Add coriander leaves, mashed potato, lime juice and adjust the seasoning. Crack the eggs and separate the yolks and egg whites. Add the yolks to the meat and dal mixture. Beat the mixture well. Divide the mixture into 12 balls. Roll the balls in oval-shaped kebabs. Heat oil in a pan and fry the kebabs till golden brown. Serve hot with sweet and sour chili sauce.

As it's dinner time, reminiscing yesterday's finals dishes! Venison shami kebab, Chana daal, kuchumber and green chutney @MasterChefUK ❤️🍴 pic.twitter.com/rhJYbg7T2M — Dr Saliha Mahmood Ahmed (@salihacooks) May 13, 2017

Image Credits: Shutterstock by Soma Photography