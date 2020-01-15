Shami Kebab Recipe: Try This Easy And Quick Bohri Style Recipe

Bohri Shami kebab recipe is a kebab delicacy that was made and introduced by the Bohra community of Pakistan. Shami Kebabs were originally founded in Syria. It is a well-known and famous dish made in India and Pakistan. It is a much-loved delicacy during the festive season of Ramdhan.
The word ‘Sham’ literally means ‘Syrian’ and hence if translated shami kebabs would be called ‘Syrian Kebabs’. Check out the quick and lip-smacking recipe of Bohri shami kebabs
ALSO READ | Bohri Lagan Seekh; Know the recipe to prepare this melt-in-mouth delicacy at home
ALSO READ | Bohri Gakhar recipe: Make this special paratha at home in easy step
As it's dinner time, reminiscing yesterday's finals dishes! Venison shami kebab, Chana daal, kuchumber and green chutney @MasterChefUK ❤️🍴 pic.twitter.com/rhJYbg7T2M— Dr Saliha Mahmood Ahmed (@salihacooks) May 13, 2017
ALSO READ | Bohri White Mutton gravy recipe to make at home in 3 easy steps
ALSO READ | Bohri style Thuli: A three-step recipe to make this scrumptious dish at home
Image Credits: Shutterstock by Soma Photography