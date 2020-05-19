Shruti Haasan Makes Yummy 'Mango Pappu' During Quarantine, Here's How You Can Make One Too

Many celebrities seemed to have found their inner chef and are honing her culinary skills during the lockdown. Recently, it was Shruti Haasan who shared a video of cooking mango Pappu. For all those who want to try their hands at it, here's the recipe.
Mango Pappu or mango daal is a recipe from Andhra Pradesh made by using raw, sour mangoes as the primary ingredient. It is also called mamidikaya pappu in Telugu and tastes somewhat tangy and hot. It is one of the most commonly made pappu in the state.
Recipe for Mango pappu
The prep time for this mango pappu is 20 minutes and it takes around 15 minutes to cook. It serves four people and is to be treated like a side dish. The ingredients required are as follows:
- half a cup of mangoes peeled and chopped
- one cup of water
- half tablespoon of turmeric powder
- one green chilli
- one tablespoon red chilli powder
- one cup toor daal
- few curry leaves
- salt
- one tablespoon of ghee or butter
- one tablespoon mustard seeds
- half a tablespoon of hing
- one dried red chilli
Procedure
- In a large saucepan, add the chopped mangoes along with a cup of water
- Add turmeric powder, green chillies and the curry leaves
- Cover and cook for about five minutes or till the mangoes become soft but retain their shape
- Be careful not to overcook the mangoes
- Add another tablespoon of turmeric powder followed by red chilli powder and season according to taste
- Mix it well making sure no lumps are formed due to the powdered ingredients
- Add the daal (it should be cooked before in water and must be of a thick consistency)
- Add water to the mixture if required and cook for about three minutes
- Preparing the tempering for the recipe by adding ghee, mustard seeds, hing and dried red chilli and allowing it to sputter
- Pour over the tempering into the daal
- Serve the mango Pappu with steamed rice and enjoy
A few things to keep in mind
- Add the chilli powder before adding the daal or it will form lumps
- One can boil the mangoes along with the daal in the pressure cooker beforehand
- Chilli powder and salt should be added according to the sourness of the raw mangoes
Image credit: Shruti Hassan Instagram, Shutterstock