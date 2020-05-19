Shruti Haasan Makes Yummy 'Mango Pappu' During Quarantine, Here's How You Can Make One Too

Many celebrities seemed to have found their inner chef and are honing her culinary skills during the lockdown. Recently, it was Shruti Haasan who shared a video of cooking mango Pappu. For all those who want to try their hands at it, here's the recipe.

Mango Pappu or mango daal is a recipe from Andhra Pradesh made by using raw, sour mangoes as the primary ingredient. It is also called mamidikaya pappu in Telugu and tastes somewhat tangy and hot. It is one of the most commonly made pappu in the state.

Recipe for Mango pappu

The prep time for this mango pappu is 20 minutes and it takes around 15 minutes to cook. It serves four people and is to be treated like a side dish. The ingredients required are as follows:

half a cup of mangoes peeled and chopped

one cup of water

half tablespoon of turmeric powder

one green chilli

one tablespoon red chilli powder

one cup toor daal

few curry leaves

salt

one tablespoon of ghee or butter

one tablespoon mustard seeds

half a tablespoon of hing

one dried red chilli

Procedure

In a large saucepan, add the chopped mangoes along with a cup of water

Add turmeric powder, green chillies and the curry leaves

Cover and cook for about five minutes or till the mangoes become soft but retain their shape

Be careful not to overcook the mangoes

Add another tablespoon of turmeric powder followed by red chilli powder and season according to taste

Mix it well making sure no lumps are formed due to the powdered ingredients

Add the daal (it should be cooked before in water and must be of a thick consistency)

Add water to the mixture if required and cook for about three minutes

Preparing the tempering for the recipe by adding ghee, mustard seeds, hing and dried red chilli and allowing it to sputter

Pour over the tempering into the daal

Serve the mango Pappu with steamed rice and enjoy

A few things to keep in mind

Add the chilli powder before adding the daal or it will form lumps

One can boil the mangoes along with the daal in the pressure cooker beforehand

Chilli powder and salt should be added according to the sourness of the raw mangoes

Image credit: Shruti Hassan Instagram, Shutterstock