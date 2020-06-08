Masterchef Ranveer Brar’s Margherita Pizza Recipe Is Your Cue To A Quick And Tasty Dish

Indian celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is often hailed for his impeccable culinary skills. Masterchef Ranveer Brar also gives some innovative and feasible ways to prepare meals for his fans and viewers. Fans also love the simple cooking tips that Ranveer Brar shares as they tend to cover almost all the important and daily foods.

Recently, Masterchef Ranveer Brar showcased an easy recipe on how to make Margherita Pizza at home. Masterchef Ranveer Brar collaborated with a sauce manufacturing company and shared an easy and mouth-watering Margherita pizza recipe.

Ingredients needed for Masterchef Ranveer Brar's Margherita pizza recipe

Barilla Basilico Sauce

Pizza or the Paratha base

Grated Cheese

Basil Leaves

One can now start preparing the simple Margherita pizza recipe following some simple steps.

Masterchef Ranveer Brar's Margherita pizza recipe

The first step revealed by Ranveer Brar, as part of the recipe, is to spread the sauce on the pizza base or the paratha base in an even manner. Masterchef Ranveer Chef can then be seen adding some grated cheese on the pizza or the paratha base. The next important step is to bake the grated cheese added base at 200 to 220 degrees for the whole 12 minutes until the base turns brown in colour.

The Margherita pizza is now ready to be served hot with a tint of olive oil. Masterchef Ranveer Brar's Margherita pizza recipe is certainly a tasty and feasible cue to binge on an ideal evening snack. Check out the snapshots of Masterchef Ranveer Brar from the video which was shared by the sauce manufacturing company on their Facebook page.

Recently, Masterchef Ranveer Brar collaborated with the likes of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Pankaj Bhadouria and Chef Vineet to promote the initiative, #BelanHaiNa. The initiative had the chefs talk about how in times of trouble cooking comes to great help to them. With the ongoing lockdown, the restaurants being closed, and outside food being unsafe for consumption, cooking some home-cooked food for you and your family can come in handy. Take a look at the video shared by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria wherein they spoke about the initiative.

Image Credits: Barilla Sauce Facebook Page