MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Posts Unseen Throwback Picture Of Herself, Fans Pour Love

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself when she was 18 years old. The picture gained the attention of her followers who were surprised to see the chef in her throwback picture. Fans complimented Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria for sharing the picture and also reminisced about the old times and how fashion, in general, was during that period. Some fans even went on to compliment her to say that nothing has changed and that she still looks as young as she was at 18 years old. The picture created a huge buzz among the followers of the former MasterChef winner.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria posts rare picture of herself

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of herself from when she was 18 years old. The first Master Chef winner could be seen sporting a pair of denim along with a top and a bag with her. Pankaj Bhadouria looked away from the camera in some other direction and thus one could assume that the picture may have been a candid shot. The beautiful artistic background at the back too made up for an amazing photographic setup and thus created a perfect nostalgic post.

The chef captioned the image as a throwback and mentioned that the picture is of herself at age 18. She then added a bunch of hashtags signifying her throwback post. Fans loved this mini throwback post from the Master Chef and praised her in the comments section. Some fans even went on to compliment her on how she has still not changed in terms of looks since she was 18. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria replied to the comment with a smiley. Fans absolutely adored the picture and reminisced about various things from that era. Check out a few comments-

On the work front, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has been running a Youtube channel for a while now. The chef often posts her recipes and dishes on the channel and her fans take inspiration or ideas from her way of cooking. Pankaj Bhadouria, on her Youtube channel, is known for posting videos every Wednesday and Friday for which her fans eagerly wait. The Master Chef also has over 2 lakh subscribers on her channel making her one of the most influential creators on Youtube in the cooking space.

