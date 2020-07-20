Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Recipe To Make "bakery Jaisa" Fruit Cake At Home

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria recently shared a video that featured steps and tips on making a fruit cake on Instagram. Pankaj mentioned at the start of the video that people don't often try out new recipes as they don't know what the results would be and promised to share a recipe that is simple and convenient to cook at home. She also promised her followers that the cake would be, “Bakery jaisa” Fruit Cake. Take a look at the video:

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria's Instagram

Masterchef Pankaj keeps posting recipes and tips online to help her followers cook better online. Many fans and admirers of the Masterchef also send in requests asking her for recipes and tips. In her new video, the Masterchef can be seen cooking a fruit cake and asks her viewers to not be afraid of baking. She writes in her caption, ''Fruit Cake at Home! Let me help you recreate the “Bakery jaisa” Fruit Cake very easily at home! Watch out for my special tips and tricks!''.

In the 8-minute long video, Pankaj effortlessly and patiently explains how to cook a fruit cake. She first points out that every ingredient that goes into baking a cake must be at room temperature. At another point in the video, she gives away a piece of important information for people who want to eat the cake eggless. She mentions that the cook can add an over-ripe banana to compensate for an egg and it will work the same way. She also mentions how to make a cake in the oven, microwave or a pressure cooker.

Many fans and admirers loved the video and showered it with praises by liking and commenting. A few fans commented that they tried out the recipe and it turned out wonderful, others thanked the Masterchef. Take a look at all the comments:

Pic Credit: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria's Instagram

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria also recently celebrated her birthday and shared some snaps with her followers. In the post, fans can see the Masterchef dressed in a white with blue embroidery kurta as she cuts a cake. In the next couple of snaps, viewers can see her birthday cake and a glimpse of her entire family. She also mentioned in the caption that her niece had made the cake for her. Here's the caption, ''Birthday celebrations begin at Midnight! The kids plan a surprise for me, My niece makes me a Mango Pudding Cake, She frames Ginger for me, Lots of Gifts and lots of Love is what I get! And then my son asks me my age!!!''. Check out the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria's Instagram