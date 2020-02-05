Mexican Chicken Fried Rice: Here's The Recipe To Make This Spicy Dish At Home

Mexican cuisine is one of the best and all-time favourite cuisines of people who love spicy and flavourful food. So, here's how to make fried rice with a Mexican twist at home in these easy steps.
Mexican chicken fried rice recipe
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 1 onion, diced (white or brown)
- 1/2 red bell pepper / capsicum , diced (about 1 cup)
- 1 cup tinned black beans (drained)
- 1 cup tinned corn kernels (drained)
- 4 cups cooked rice
- Chicken
Ingredients for the sauce
- 6 tbsp enchilada sauce (see notes)
- 2 tbsp water
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/4 tsp chilli powder (or to taste)
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp salt
- Black pepper
How do you make it?
- Combine the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and mix.
- Heat the oil in a pan over high heat. Add garlic and cook for 10 seconds until fragrant.
- Add the onion and bell pepper and cook until the onion becomes translucent - about 2 minutes.
- If you are using uncooked protein, add it and sauté until just cooked through.
- Add the black beans and corn. If you are using cooked proteins (shredded cooked chicken) add it at the same time. Cook for 1 minute just to heat through.
- Add the rice and Sauce and stir quickly to coat the rice evenly.
- Check seasoning and add more salt, as per taste (Amount of salt required depends on the saltiness of the enchilada sauce you are using)
- Season with black pepper and serve immediately.
Plating and decoration