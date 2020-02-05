Mexican Chicken Fried Rice: Here's The Recipe To Make This Spicy Dish At Home

Mexican cuisine is one of the best and all-time favourite cuisines of people who love spicy and flavourful food. So, here's how to make fried rice with a Mexican twist at home in these easy steps.

Also Read | Sicilian Spicy Pasta Recipe: Try This Delicious And Easy Recipe At Home

Mexican chicken fried rice recipe

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 onion, diced (white or brown)

1/2 red bell pepper / capsicum , diced (about 1 cup)

1 cup tinned black beans (drained)

1 cup tinned corn kernels (drained)

4 cups cooked rice

Chicken

Also Read | Dahi Bhalla Chaat Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious North Indian Dish

Ingredients for the sauce

6 tbsp enchilada sauce (see notes)

2 tbsp water

1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp chilli powder (or to taste)

1/2 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

Black pepper

Also Read | White Cheese Chicken Pasta Recipe To Host A Perfect Dinner At Your Place

How do you make it?

Combine the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and mix.

Heat the oil in a pan over high heat. Add garlic and cook for 10 seconds until fragrant.

Add the onion and bell pepper and cook until the onion becomes translucent - about 2 minutes.

If you are using uncooked protein, add it and sauté until just cooked through.

Add the black beans and corn. If you are using cooked proteins (shredded cooked chicken) add it at the same time. Cook for 1 minute just to heat through.

Add the rice and Sauce and stir quickly to coat the rice evenly.

Check seasoning and add more salt, as per taste (Amount of salt required depends on the saltiness of the enchilada sauce you are using)

Season with black pepper and serve immediately.

Also Read | Salman Khan Recalls Playing Wingman For Aditya Roy Kapur, Dishes Out His MAIN Advice

Plating and decoration