The white cheese sauce is the Italian equivalent of the French Béchamel, which is a very simple white sauce which is made of flour, butter and milk. The sauce was known as "Salsa Colla or Colletta" because of the sticky and gooey consistency. The much-popular dressing sauce was reportedly brought to France by the chefs of Caterina de' Medici in 1533.
As infused with different flavours across different cultures, the sauce is often mixed with minced shallot, parsley, and green onion in butter, adding cream, salt, coarse ground black pepper, and nutmeg. The white sauce compliments several dishes like pasta, spaghetti, cream chicken and macaroni. Here are some easy steps for you to make a perfect white cheese chicken pasta at your home.
