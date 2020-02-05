White Cheese Chicken Pasta Recipe To Host A Perfect Dinner At Your Place

The white cheese sauce is the Italian equivalent of the French Béchamel, which is a very simple white sauce which is made of flour, butter and milk. The sauce was known as "Salsa Colla or Colletta" because of the sticky and gooey consistency. The much-popular dressing sauce was reportedly brought to France by the chefs of Caterina de' Medici in 1533.

Also Read | Healthy Peanut Butter Dishes To Try If You're Bored Of Regular 'bread And Peanut-butter'

As infused with different flavours across different cultures, the sauce is often mixed with minced shallot, parsley, and green onion in butter, adding cream, salt, coarse ground black pepper, and nutmeg. The white sauce compliments several dishes like pasta, spaghetti, cream chicken and macaroni. Here are some easy steps for you to make a perfect white cheese chicken pasta at your home.

Also Read | Salman Khan Recalls Playing Wingman For Aditya Roy Kapur, Dishes Out His MAIN Advice

Ingredients:

2 cups uncooked penne pasta

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

1 cup sliced green onions

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup white wine or chicken broth

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/3 cup water

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 cups cubed cooked chicken

2 tablespoons capers, drained

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Shredded Parmesan cheese

Also Read | Salman Khan Paid Rs 600 Crore To Clean Dishes, Claims Himanshi; Calls BB 13 Scripted

Recipe:

Cook pasta according to package directions given. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, saute mushrooms and onions in butter for 4-5 minutes or until tender. Add wine or broth and garlic. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half for about 5 minutes.

Combine flour and water until smooth; gradually add to mushroom mixture and boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cream. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 4-5 minutes or until heated through.

Drain pasta. Add the pasta, chicken, capers, salt and pepper to the cream sauce. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Serve promptly

Also Read | Unique Cuisines Of The World: Try These Dishes To Explore The Varied Food Culture

(Promo image: Canva)