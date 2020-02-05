Sicilian Spicy Pasta Recipe: Try This Delicious And Easy Recipe At Home

Sicilian Spicy Pasta Recipe is a Sicilian cuisine dish that is popularly made during breakfasts. This delicious Sicilian Spicy Pasta Recipe is a healthy indulgent which includes mostly all exotic veggies and yummy sauces. The Sicilian Spicy Pasta Recipe includes Broccoli, pasta and parmesan cheese with some other spices. This pasta recipe is one of the best ones that make a satisfying meal for you in a few minutes. So, to try this easy Sicilian spicy pasta recipe at home, here is the recipe for you.

Image courtesy: @sicilianpasta

Other details for Sicilian Spicy Pasta Recipe

Cuisine: Sicilian

Course: Breakfast or Evening snacks

Diet: Vegetarian

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Total Cooking time: 25 minutes

Servings: 1 person

Image courtesy: @sicilianpasta

Try this delicious and healthy Sicilian Spicy Pasta Recipe at home

Ingredients required for the Sicilian Spicy Pasta Recipe

1 Cup Penne (spaghetti or any other form of pasta), boiled properly

2 tsp Garlic, chopped

½ tsp Red chilies, chopped

¼ Cup Broccoli (fresh broccoli for the pasta)

½ tbsp Parmesan cheese, grated (try opting for a proper amount of cheese to enhance the taste)

To taste Salt and black pepper powdered

Oil

Instructions to make this easy Sicilian Spicy Pasta Recipe

To start the Sicilian Spicy Pasta Recipe, take a pan and pour some oil in it and let it heat.

Once the oil is hot turn the flame to low and add some garlic to it.

After that add some red chilies and let it crackle a little. Season the Sicilian Spicy Pasta recipe with salt and pepper as per requirement.

Now you can add some broccoli and cook for two minutes, to sauté them well.

Lastly, add the boiled pasta followed by parmesan cheese which will enhance the taste of your Sicilian Spicy Pasta.

Cook the pasta for 2-3 minutes. And then you can serve the Sicilian Spicy Pasta hot with some bread toasts pieces.

Image courtesy: @mint_on_my_mind

