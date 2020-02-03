Moonglet Recipe: How To Make This Breakfast Dish In Minutes

Moonglet, a.k.a. Moong Dal Chilla is a scrumptious North Indian food, that is a perfect dish to prepare in breakfast. Making this tempting recipe is an easy task and can be made with simple ingredients such as moong dal and a melange of spices. Feeding the dish to kids is also considered to be good, as moong dal is a great source of protein and fibre. Here is the Moonglet recipe. Read ahead to know more-
Also Read | Shimla Mirch Vegetable Recipe: Prepare This Indian Dish By Following These Simple Steps
Recipe for Moonglet
Ingredients Of Moonglet
- 200 gms moong dhuli dal
- Water (to soak and grind)
- Salt
- 4 Green chilli
- Baking soda
- 1/2 (for one pancake) tsp oil
- 1 large onion
- 1 Tomato
- 1 Capsicum
- 2 tbsp Fresh coriander
Also Read | Cheese Chilli Naan Recipe: How To Make The Dish At Home In Quick And Easy Steps
How to Make Moonglet?
- Soak mung dhuli daal in water for 30 minutes.
- After 30 minutes, drain out excess water and grind dal with 150 ml water, salt and 1 green chilli. Make a smooth paste of it.
- Heat ½ tsp of oil in a pan.
Also Read | Chicken Spinach Soup Recipe To Make At Home In Easy Simple Steps
- Pour the batter and spread it evenly. Make sure this spread has to be little thick.
- Once the bubbles starts appearing on the top, add chopped onions, tomatoes, chopped chillies, chopped capsicum and fresh coriander.
- Press the toppings gently on the base.
- Both the sides of the mooglet will take around 4 minutes each side.
- Flip the side and cook on medium flame on the other side too.
- Your delicious and super healthy moonglet is ready to be served and enjoyed.
Also Read | Almond And Amaranth Ladoo Recipe: Try This Healthy & Tasty Indian Dessert Recipe At Home
Plating Ideas