Moonglet Recipe: How To Make This Breakfast Dish In Minutes

Moonglet, a.k.a. Moong Dal Chilla is a scrumptious North Indian food, that is a perfect dish to prepare in breakfast. Making this tempting recipe is an easy task and can be made with simple ingredients such as moong dal and a melange of spices. Feeding the dish to kids is also considered to be good, as moong dal is a great source of protein and fibre. Here is the Moonglet recipe. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Shimla Mirch Vegetable Recipe: Prepare This Indian Dish By Following These Simple Steps

Recipe for Moonglet

Ingredients Of Moonglet

200 gms moong dhuli dal

Water (to soak and grind)

Salt

4 Green chilli

Baking soda

1/2 (for one pancake) tsp oil

1 large onion

1 Tomato

1 Capsicum

2 tbsp Fresh coriander

Also Read | Cheese Chilli Naan Recipe: How To Make The Dish At Home In Quick And Easy Steps

How to Make Moonglet?

Soak mung dhuli daal in water for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, drain out excess water and grind dal with 150 ml water, salt and 1 green chilli. Make a smooth paste of it.

Heat ½ tsp of oil in a pan.

Also Read | Chicken Spinach Soup Recipe To Make At Home In Easy Simple Steps

Pour the batter and spread it evenly. Make sure this spread has to be little thick.

Once the bubbles starts appearing on the top, add chopped onions, tomatoes, chopped chillies, chopped capsicum and fresh coriander.

Press the toppings gently on the base.

Both the sides of the mooglet will take around 4 minutes each side.

Flip the side and cook on medium flame on the other side too.

Your delicious and super healthy moonglet is ready to be served and enjoyed.

Also Read | Almond And Amaranth Ladoo Recipe: Try This Healthy & Tasty Indian Dessert Recipe At Home

Plating Ideas