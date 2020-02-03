Shimla Mirch Vegetable Recipe: Prepare This Indian Dish By Following These Simple Steps

Shimla Mirch Vegetable dish is one of the easiest dishes one can prepare with limited veggies. One can eat it both during lunch and for dinner. The best part about this dish is that we will be using different coloured capsicums/bell peppers to prepare it. Take a look at how you can prepare this lip-smacking delicious Indian sabzi at home by following a few simple steps.

Also Read: Easy Hash Brown Recipe To Kick-start Your Mornings On A Delicious Note

Ingredients

Three small Capsicums chopped(Green)

Three small Capsicums chopped(Yellow)

Three small Capsicums chopped(Red)

One tsp fenugreek seeds

Two finely chopped onions

One small tomato chopped

Salt to taste

Four tsp Vegetable or olive oil

½ tsp dried mango powder (Amchur)

One tsp cumin seeds

Asafoetida

One tsp garam masala powder

One tsp turmeric powder

One tsp coriander powder

One red chilli powder

Six cloves of garlic finely chopped

Also Read: Culinary Schools In India That Will Provide You The Right Knowledge To Pursue Your Passion

Shimla Mirch Vegetable Recipe in

1. Place a large saucepan on medium flame. Add vegetable or olive oil into it and let it heat for a minute. Now we need to add the fenugreek and cumin seeds it along with a pinch of asafoetida. To this, add the chopped onions and cook until the colour changes to pinkish-white.

2. It’s time to add the spices to the Shimla Mirch Vegetable recipe, add chopped garlic, coriander powder, salt, red chilli powder and turmeric to the onions.

Also Read: Garlic Shrimp Pasta: Know How To Make This Scrumptious Dish At Home Under 30 Minutes

3. Your spice mix is ready now, we need to add our veggies i.e. add all the diced capsicums green, red, and yellow. Stir until it's combined with the spices and colour of the capsicum changes.

5. Cook for five-seven minutes on a low flame with lid on top. Then add the chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes become soft and tender and are combined well with capsicum.

6. Once cooked properly, turn off the heat and add the remaining spices like some garam masala and half tsp of dried mango powder. You can garnish with your capsicum dish with some coriander leaves and it is ready to be served. Savour it with tandoori roti or butter naan to relish it thoroughly.

Also Read: Pizza In A Mug: Prepare The Scrumptious Dish Under 5 Minutes In 5 Easy Steps