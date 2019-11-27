The Debate
Pizza Restaurant Founder Eats 40 Pizzas In 30 Days And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Others

Papa John's founder John Schnatter recently spoke in an interview after being ousted from the company. He stated that he has eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
PAPA JOHN'S FOUNDER

Pizza restaurant chain Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter was ousted from the company due to repetitive controversies and hadn't reportedly appeared in any public interview since then. Now, Schnatter has given his first public interview with Kentucky's leading news channel criticizing the company's for its upper management and the quality of the pizza. John Schnatter stated that it is not the same product anymore and it doesn't good. During the interview, he revealed that he has eaten over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days but did not like a single one out of them. This revelation has taken the internet by storm and netizens cannot stop sharing their thoughts about it. John Schnatter's comments quickly turned into a meme wave and also started off the #PapaJohnChallenge. Check out netizens' reaction below. 

Netizens react to Schnatter's '40 pizzas in 30 days' comment

Published:
