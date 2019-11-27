Pizza Restaurant Founder Eats 40 Pizzas In 30 Days And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Pizza restaurant chain Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter was ousted from the company due to repetitive controversies and hadn't reportedly appeared in any public interview since then. Now, Schnatter has given his first public interview with Kentucky's leading news channel criticizing the company's for its upper management and the quality of the pizza. John Schnatter stated that it is not the same product anymore and it doesn't good. During the interview, he revealed that he has eaten over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days but did not like a single one out of them. This revelation has taken the internet by storm and netizens cannot stop sharing their thoughts about it. John Schnatter's comments quickly turned into a meme wave and also started off the #PapaJohnChallenge. Check out netizens' reaction below.

Netizens react to Schnatter's '40 pizzas in 30 days' comment

Don't talk to me unless you have had 40 pizzas in the past 30 days.



Otherwise, you have no Pizza experience and you should be in jail.#papajohns #PapaJohnChallenge — Toon Noah (@ToonNoah) November 27, 2019

No one:



No one at all:



Not a single soul:



Papa Johns : "I have eaten over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days."#papajohns #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/8Gi8WTDeBf — Cornucopia Bit Games (@MrBadBit) November 26, 2019

The funniest part of the Papa John interview is he didn’t only eat 40 pizzas in 30 days, which is wild, he said they all sucked. So he ate 40 bad pizzas. Or he enjoyed them all and is lying. Either way, he is crazy and seems like the type to use the n-word at work #PapaJohn — Tim Real (@tim_real) November 26, 2019

looking for someone to sponsor me for the #PapaJohn 40 pizzas in 30 days challenge. sounds like the best month of my life. — Will Witt (@thewillwitt) November 27, 2019

Why is Papa John’s face so shiny? 🤔Must be the pizza grease from those 40 pizzas seeping through those over botoxed pores. #PapaJohn pic.twitter.com/bLWnpKAgVH — Christine Nicole Music (@christinenmusic) November 27, 2019

