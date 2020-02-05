Mumbai Restaurants That Serve The Most Scrumptious Brick Oven Pizzas

Pizza is a very popular dish for many people around the world. Pizza originated from Italy and though it's become a globally popular food, the country is still known for the best pizzas in the world. Pizzas can be of different types like thin crust, thick crust, deep crust, etc. Brick oven pizzas are loved for their smoky flavour and the texture of the base that traditional brick ovens create. Let us see where one can find the best brick oven pizzas in Mumbai.

Read Also: Best Romantic Restaurants In Mumbai To Visit This Valentine's Day 2020

5 top restaurants in Mumbai that serve the tastiest brick oven pizzas:

CinCin

This place is located in the BKC area of Mumbai and is one of the best places that serve Italian cuisine in town. The place offers very well made food with wine and beer. The ambience is pretty good with friendly and efficient staff members. It is must try place for pizza lovers as they serve some of the best brick oven pizzas in the city.

Read Also: Chicken Rolls In Mumbai That Every Foodie In The City Must Try Out

Gustoso

This restaurant is located in Kemps Corner area, Mumbai. The place offers great pizzas and also serves alcohol. The ambience is very clean and comfortable with very friendly and fast service.

Tossin Pizza

This pizza place is located at Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai. The cosy little place offers beautiful ambience with prompt and friendly staff. The pizza here is great with all the other Italian dishes and is a must-try for every foodie.

Read Also: Dhabas In Mumbai That Will Put Any 5 Star Restaurant Meal To Shame

Pizza By The Bay

This pizza place is located right by the sea at Marine Drive, Mumbai. With a classy ambience and a romantic sea view, this place is perfect for date nights. The place offers great Italian dishes like pizza, pasta, etc with complete alcohol availability.

1441 Pizzeria

The restaurant is located near the Old Customs House in the Fort Area, Mumbai. The small cosy place offers a very peaceful ambience for its customers. The staff is very friendly and efficient and the place serves some of the most amazing pizzas.

Read Also: This Pizza Bread Roll Recipe Is Perfect Alternative For Leftover Bread