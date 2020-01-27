Nachos Recipe In Three Quick Steps That You Can Make Within 10 Minutes

Nachos are a popular Mexican dish which is served along with melted cheese and other savoury toppings. It is a popular fast food dish which is consumed all over the world as a snack or just as an appetiser. The nachos are basically believed to have originated at the Northern Mexico and texas border from where it became so popular that it became famous all over the world within a few years. The authentic nachos are topped with ground meat and bean mixtures but nowadays we get many nachos recipes with lighter and easier to make toppings. The nachos are basically made by baking the tortilla chips or by directly buying the baked/fried tortilla chips and are served by topping it up with other ingredients. Take a look at the 3 step recipe.

Quick steps to make nachos at home

Nachos recipe ingredients

A packet of plain tortilla chips, salsa, sliced spring onions, cheese, crushed chilli flakes, shredded grilled chicken, brisket, sliced meat, grilled tofu, sour cream or guacamole.

Nachos recipe steps

The preparation takes only 5 minutes and the baking takes 3 minutes. The nachos will be ready in just 7 minutes. Prepare it according to the number of plates you want to serve for.

Place the tortilla chips over a baking tray, add salsa, cheese, crushed chilli flakes and sprinkle few spring onions over the chips evenly.

Alternatively, place the tortilla chips along with shredded grilled chicken or brisket along with sliced meat, and grilled tofu. So you would have two varieties of nachos recipe that you can bake at the same time.

Bake the assembled tortilla chips for about 3 minutes until the cheese starts melting.

Serve the now baked tortilla chips along with sour cream or guacamole.

Note: You can even add ground meat and fried bean mixture as the nachos toppings as well. Use varieties of toppings each time you prepare nachos.

