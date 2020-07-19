Last Updated:

National Ice Cream Day Deals 2020: Baskin Robbins To Cravel, A List Of Exclusive Offers

On, July 19, this year, people will celebrate National Ice Cream all across the world. Here we have compiled, a few amazing National Ice Cream Day deals for you

national ice cream day deals

National Ice Cream Day falls on the third Sunday of July, every year. On, July 19, this year, people will celebrate National Ice Cream all across the world. Several Ice Cream brands offer deals, discounts & coupons on this day. The ongoing outbreak of coronavirus situation has caused many outlets, scoop shops and chains to pivot.

However, there are still a few brands that are offering exclusive deals this year. Here we have compiled, a few amazing National Ice Cream Day deals for you.

Baskin Robbins

On National Ice Cream Day, one can grab a regular scoop of ice cream for free if you place an order of at least $15. To avail, the offer one has to use the code “BASKINSCOOP”. The offer is valid at only a few participating locations. Baskin Robbins is also offering a $0 delivery fee for orders of $15 on July 19.

Carvel

The outlet is celebrating their new flavour, Vanilla Bourbon Toffee on this National Ice Cream Day. They are offering $1 off any size-serve cup or cone. The offer is only available at shop; no coupons are made available. Have a look at their tweet here:

Insomnia Cookies

On National Ice Cream Day 2020, Insomnia Cookies is offering a BOGO deal on its new “Monster’ which”. It is comprised of an ice cream flavour a cookie of your choice. The ice cream is served between two cookies or one can call it an ice cream sandwich. The offer is available all week and the outlet is also available for delivery and in-store to take away. Check out their tweet here:

Malai Ice cream

On this National Ice Cream Day, this outlet is giving the chance to win 2 sets of topping treat boxes that will include Malai apron, pink sprinkles, peanut chikki topping, cardamom cocoa nib shortbread topping & 6 mini orange cardamom cake bites. To enter the contest, one has to send a DM to their account with a photo of their recipe either from any Malai Goldbelly or Brooklyn scoop shop.

The purchase should be made between July 14 and July 19. The outlet will choose two winners and contact them on July 20. Take a look at the post shared by them on Instagram here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

