National Ice Cream Day Deals 2020: Baskin Robbins To Cravel, A List Of Exclusive Offers

National Ice Cream Day falls on the third Sunday of July, every year. On, July 19, this year, people will celebrate National Ice Cream all across the world. Several Ice Cream brands offer deals, discounts & coupons on this day. The ongoing outbreak of coronavirus situation has caused many outlets, scoop shops and chains to pivot.

However, there are still a few brands that are offering exclusive deals this year. Here we have compiled, a few amazing National Ice Cream Day deals for you.

Baskin Robbins

On National Ice Cream Day, one can grab a regular scoop of ice cream for free if you place an order of at least $15. To avail, the offer one has to use the code “BASKINSCOOP”. The offer is valid at only a few participating locations. Baskin Robbins is also offering a $0 delivery fee for orders of $15 on July 19.

ALSO READ| Sanjeev Kapoor Shares Gulkand Ice Cream Recipe; Says 'gharwalon Ke Saath Lutf Uthaiye'

Carvel

The outlet is celebrating their new flavour, Vanilla Bourbon Toffee on this National Ice Cream Day. They are offering $1 off any size-serve cup or cone. The offer is only available at shop; no coupons are made available. Have a look at their tweet here:

Our new flavor is finally here! Say 👋 to VANILLA BOURBON TOFFEE.#NationalIceCreamDay is looking pretty sweet. 🍦 Enjoy $1 off any size soft serve cup or cone of Vanilla Bourbon Toffee on July 19th!

*Offer available in-shoppe only, no coupon necessary.* pic.twitter.com/tFycbwfaQP — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) July 13, 2020

ALSO READ| Cat's Reaction On Tasting Ice Cream For The First Time Leaves Internet Divided

Insomnia Cookies

On National Ice Cream Day 2020, Insomnia Cookies is offering a BOGO deal on its new “Monster’ which”. It is comprised of an ice cream flavour a cookie of your choice. The ice cream is served between two cookies or one can call it an ice cream sandwich. The offer is available all week and the outlet is also available for delivery and in-store to take away. Check out their tweet here:

🍨 it's officially Ice Cream Week! 🍨

join the v chill celebration with BOGO cookiewiches all week long!



get your BOGO wiches delivered or pick up in-store https://t.co/yqZTDaXt1a pic.twitter.com/5gACW8gwYN — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) July 13, 2020

ALSO READ| Florida: Blind Alligator ‘sweetie’ Carried By Owner For Ice Cream Awes Internet

Malai Ice cream

On this National Ice Cream Day, this outlet is giving the chance to win 2 sets of topping treat boxes that will include Malai apron, pink sprinkles, peanut chikki topping, cardamom cocoa nib shortbread topping & 6 mini orange cardamom cake bites. To enter the contest, one has to send a DM to their account with a photo of their recipe either from any Malai Goldbelly or Brooklyn scoop shop.

The purchase should be made between July 14 and July 19. The outlet will choose two winners and contact them on July 20. Take a look at the post shared by them on Instagram here:

ALSO READ| Justin Trudeau Steps Out For Ice Cream With Son As Canada Eases Lockdown Restrictions