National Potato Chip Day: Here's All You Need To Know About The Day; Read

America’s most popular snack, potato chips are celebrated across the globe on National Potato Chip day. The National Potato Chip day is celebrated on March 14, every year. And did you know about the significance it holds in America? It is reported that around 1.2 billion pounds of chips are consumed in America each year.

What is the story behind the National Chip day?

Source: Pixabay

The story behind America’s favourite potato chips is that, on March 14, 1853, a picky customer kept sending back fried potatoes to the kitchen of a restaurant owned by Chef George Crum. He kept complaining they were too thick and soggy. That is when chef George Crum decided to slice the potatoes as thin as possible so they could not be eaten with a fork.

The chef then decided to fry them and send it to the customer. This creation was so loved by the customer that he became a regular visitor at the restaurant. Potato chips, since then, became the best selling dish on Crum’s restaurant's menu.

Is National Potato Chip day observed a holiday?

National Chip day is observed nationwide and especially in the USA. Although this isn’t declared as a national or a bank holiday, it is celebrated by people across the world. Countries like Japan, the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland and Colombia also observe March 14 as National Chip day.

Potato chips are also an important part of the snack food market. It is also important in English speaking countries and Western nations. Potato Chips are also known to generate great revenue in the USA. In 2005, the US generated $16.49 billion in the global potato chip market.

The celebration of National Chip day includes people consuming crispy chips as an appetizer, a side dish or a snack. The plain potato chips are sliced, fried and salted. There are also other additional varieties using various flavours like cheese, herbs and spices.

