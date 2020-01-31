Intuitive Training: The New Workout Concept One Should Know About!

The new workout concept that has become famous nowadays is called 'intuitive training'. It refers to going with the flow of doing a workout when your body feels the need to. According to this concept, you decide the amount of time you will be spending on your workout, be it HIIT (High-intensity interval training) or a normal workout. Just as HIIT became one of the biggest trends in the fitness industry 2 years back, the current trend will probably start with intuitive training. Read on to know more about this concept and whether it has any special benefits.

ALSO READ| Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Secret Revealed; Gym Trainer Shares Her Workout Details

What is intuitive training?

People who are worried and almost obsessed with HIIT to achieve the desired weight loss goals should take it easy as the new concept says that even low-intensity workouts have been found to deliver the same results as HIIT workouts. If your whole body feels sore before you even enter the gym due to the previous day’s workout, then it is the right time to retrospect how your body is feeling and revaluate your workout routines.

ALSO READ| Salsa And Other Dance Forms To Replace Your Monotonous Workout

Intuitive training benefits

It helps to avoid the workout burnout felt by your body after back-to-back gym sessions.

Apart from the physical gains, intuitive training helps in getting some mental benefits too.

If you struggle to go to the gym then it could be a sign that you have an unhealthy exercise routine which must definitely be changed. In such a case, people may find intuitive training better for them.

Intuitive training lets you strike a good balance between your workouts and your friends and family. It will help you to think that exercising is not an act of punishment but it is the form of self-care.

You can exercise on your own terms, which is actually better than it sounds.

For example, on days when you do not feel like working out in a gym, you can swap it for a boxing class or a yoga session. This flexibility is an example of intuitive training.

Excerpts are taken from an interview in a reputed daily of a personal trainer who has just released a book on the same concept.

ALSO READ| Milind Soman Misses Wife Ankita Konwar And Ends Up Sharing A Funny Workout Video

ALSO READ| Here's All One Needs To Know About The High-intensity Tabata Workout