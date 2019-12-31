Follow These Tips To Stick To Your New Year Resolutions For A Healthy 2020

Many people are guilty of not following the new year resolutions within a short duration after making it. For all those who want to avoid this, take a look at these tips. These tips will help you focus on your health and will make sure that you follow the New Year resolution religiously.

Things to focus for a healthy year ahead

Sleep schedule: The first and foremost tip on which you should focus on is your sleep schedule. Half of your issues will get solved once a follow a strict sleep schedule. The nutritionists suggest sleeping for between 7 to 9 hours.

Fat loss: Focus your mind on the fat loss journey of your body instead of fixating on the weight loss. This could be achieved by including some mode of strength training in your daily routine.

Be mindful while eating: Even when you feel like indulging in high fat and unhealthy food make sure that you control your portion sizes and be mindful of what you are eating and whether or not you are actually hungry while you are eating.

Keep realistic health goals: Set time-bound goals instead of making an ambitious year-long target which is all time far away from reach.

Body positivity: Make sure you employ measures to focus on your mental peace by either opting for meditation or just going for mandalas or writing affirmations.

Eat at home: Make sure that this year you resolute to consume the majority of a home-cooked meal and eat outside only when there is an occasion or an emergency.

Be in touch with nature: This year focus on investing all your time into being in touch with nature by walking more, trekking more, jogging etc.

Things to avoid

Don't stress over staying fit: Make sure that you enjoy the whole process of "keeping fit" and not stress yourself by following a stringent routine that you find stressful eventually.

Advocate inner peace by stop comparing: Every person has a different body type and different fitness goals, don't compare your progress with others as each person's metabolism and nutrition need is different as well.

Avoid processed foods: Try cutting down on the number of processed foods that you consume which will further prevent you from gaining more calories than needed.

Reduce your screen time: Decrease the amount of time spent in front of the white screen as the light that it emits has seen to affect severely the mood as well as it hinders your daily routine when you are addicted to it.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes only and is the collection of tips suggested by the nutritionists. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

