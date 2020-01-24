Ney Appam Recipe: Make The Popular South Indian Dessert At Home In THESE Steps

Ney Appam is one of the most common dessert to have originated from the southern part of India. Ney in South India simply means Ghee (clarified butter). The rice dessert is usually made during south festivals like Thirukarthigai, Karthigai Deepam. The Appam dough is made using rice flour and jaggery mix which is further cooked in ghee. Check out this unique and popular South Indian dessert you can easily prepare at home.

How to prepare Ney Appam at home

Things You Need

1 cup raw rice i.e. 1 cup = 250 ml

1 cup grated jaggery

1 tablespoon grated coconut

2 bananas (small size)

¼ tsp cardamom powder

1 pinch baking soda (optional)

What To Do

Rinse one cup of rice with clean water. And soak it in water for an hour. After one hour, drain the water. Add the soaked and drained rice to the mixer, create a thick mixture. (Grind it in the mixer to a fine paste without adding water) Take a bowl and add grated coconut, chopped banana and cardamom powder to the mixer. Add this mixture to the rice mixture. Once all ingredients mixed together, grind it to a fine paste. Finally, add jaggery and a pulse or two. Note: Do not grind it more as the jaggery will dilute the appam batter. Take Appakarai, that is a non-stick Appam pan. This pan will make baking easier. Keep the nonstick appam pan in the flame and add little ghee to each Kuzhi (i.e. the mould). When the pan is hot, take a small ladle and fill 3/4th of each hole with the batter. Let the Appam cook for a while. When it turns golden brown colour, remove the appam from the oil, and place it in a paper towel to drain excess oil. Repeat the above steps for the rest of the flour.

Promo Image Credits - Shutterstock by PRL