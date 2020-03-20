Nungu, Or Ice Apple, Is A Must-have Summer Fruit; Here's Why

Seasonal fruits are a great way to get rid of toxins and regulate the body's natural temperature. One such fruit is Nungu or ice apple that is regarded as helpful during the burning temperatures of summer. The fruit that looks similar to the lychee in appearance and as tender as a coconut. It is usually found in South India. Besides being known as a natural coolant, the fruit is also known to have a perfect combination of minerals and sugars.

Here are the benefits of ice apples

Ice apple is considered to be packed with essential nutrients. The fluids present in the fruits help to quench one's thirst. Dehydration, which is one of the major health issues during the summer, can be taken care of by eating the fruit on a regular basis.

The fruit is available during all seasons but is consumed largely during the summer seasons. Also, it helps one stay full by avoiding the gulping of unhealthy processed food. It is a good practice to consume Nangu or Ice apples during the summer.

Want to escape the heat? Here is how you can otherwise consume the fruit-

Take the ice apple and blend it thoroughly and later add thick milk to it.

Soak some basil seeds (commonly called as sabja seeds) and badam pisin (also known as almond gum) in some water (Both the ingredients are available in provisional stores). Add all of these ingredients and sugar as per one's taste and make sure the mixture is blended well.

Chill the drink and serve.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.