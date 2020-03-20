Nungu, Or Ice Apple, Is A Must-have Summer Fruit; Here's Why

Seasonal fruits are a great way to get rid of toxins and regulate the body's natural temperature. One such fruit is Nungu or ice apple that is regarded as helpful during the burning temperatures of summer. The fruit that looks similar to the lychee in appearance and as tender as a coconut. It is usually found in South India. Besides being known as a natural coolant, the fruit is also known to have a perfect combination of minerals and sugars.
Ice apple is considered to be packed with essential nutrients. The fluids present in the fruits help to quench one's thirst. Dehydration, which is one of the major health issues during the summer, can be taken care of by eating the fruit on a regular basis.
The fruit is available during all seasons but is consumed largely during the summer seasons. Also, it helps one stay full by avoiding the gulping of unhealthy processed food. It is a good practice to consume Nangu or Ice apples during the summer.
