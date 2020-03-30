Do You Know Orange Peel Can Be Used As Air Freshener? Here Are More Such Uses

Orange is packed with vitamin C and is known to have a lot of benefits. While the benefits of the fruits are known to the entire world, the orange peel also had a varied range of benefits. There are a lot of unique benefits of the orange peel that people are not aware of. Take look at some of the orange peels uses and benefits.

Uses of Orange Peels

Body Scrub

One of the benefits of the orange peel includes the use of the peels as a body scrub. Simply take some peels and wrap them up in gauze pads. Rub them on your skin when you are in the shower. The orange peel scrub will help brighten your skin and will also give it a great smell.

Bath Oil

To make orange bath oil, ferment the peels with alcohol for about three days. Then grind the peels to extract the oil from them. Strain the oil and add a few drops to your bath. Orange oil is popularly known for its anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to improve skin tone and texture.

Hair Care

Orange peels can also be used as a hair mask to rid your hair of dandruff. It will also clean and condition your hair at the same time. Add crushed orange peel to some water and let it sit overnight. You can apply this mixture to your hair from the next day. Use it as a hair mask, let it sit for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off.

Air Freshener

Orange peel can also be used as an air freshener. Add some orange peels and water to a container and let it boil, the smell will quickly freshen up the air in your kitchen. If you have a fireplace at your house, then add a paper bag filled with orange peels and add it to the fire.

Orange Peel Candle

Orange peels can also be used to make a DIY candle at home. The candle can be made with orange peels infused inside. Simply add finely shredded pieces of orange peel to the wax and other ingredients to make your home smell fresh and tropical.

