Eating Orange Peel: Here Are A Few Reasons To Add Them To Your Diet

Orange is a fruit which is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants which helps in flushing out toxins from the body. The benefits of the fruit are well-known to the entire world, but the orange peel also has a lot of benefits. Here are a few reasons to add orange peel to your diet.

Reasons to add Orange Peel to your diet

Good for lungs

Orange is filled with Vitamin C and its peels help clean the lungs. It also boots immunity and prevents lung infections. The peels also help to discharge phlegm by cleansing your lungs. It helps in supressing inflammation and may also help prevent to release of a chemical that can cause allergic reactions.

ALSO READ | Health Tips | Benefits Of Consuming Fruits On The Over-all Health Of A Person

Helps with diabetes treatment

The peels are rich in pectin which is known to regulate blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is helpful for people with diabetes. The protein RLIP76 is known to be harmful for people with diabetes and orange peels help eliminate this protein from the system. The peels also help prevent sudden spikes or fall in the levels of blood sugar.

Good for vision

There are a lot of studies that suggest that compounds like limonene, decanal and citrus in orange helps boost eye health. The peels also have anti-inflammatory properties that help fight infections and improve vision. Eating just one orange a day can reduce the risk of macular degeneration and also help improve the eyesight.

ALSO READ | Dragon Fruit: Benefits Of Eating This Antioxidant-rich Fruit and Including It In Your Diet

Helps with digestion

The fibre content in orange peel strengthens the gut and also aids digestion. Studies suggest that the peels have been used to treat digestive disorders from ancient times. It also helps fight heartburn and acidity. The presence of pectin prevents constipation and improves digestion.

Good for skin

Orange peels work wonders for the skin as it treats blackheads, dead cells, acne and blemishes. Adding milk or curd to it also helps get that extra glow for removing tan. The abundance of vitamin C and anti-oxidants in orange peels prevents the skin from getting too oily or dry. It can also work as a toner and helps remove dead cells and dirt.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

ALSO READ | Four Exotic Fruits From Around The World That Are A Must-try

ALSO READ | Cranberry: 5 Reasons Why You Must Include This Magical Fruit In Your Diet