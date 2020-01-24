Jasprit Bumrah Gives India Massive Headache After Twisting Ankle During NZ Vs IND T20I

India are currently chasing New Zealand's score of 203 in the first T20I in Auckland on Friday and Rohit Sharma has already gone back to the dugout for 7. Earlier in the match, India were not able to contain New Zealand's run-flow despite getting important wickets. In the last over, however, Indian fans were worried when Jasprit Bumrah injured his ankle.

NZ vs IND live updates: Jasprit Bumrah suffers another injury?

Jasprit Bumrah just came back from injury in the T20I series against Sri Lanka but India's worries may not be over for just yet when it comes to their lead pacer's fitness. In a match where runs flowed easily for New Zealand, Bumrah was the only bowler who could really hold his own in front of Kane Williamson and his men. Jasprit Bumrah ended the match with figures of 1-31 in his four overs and turned out to be India's most economical bowler. However, in the last over of the NZ innings, Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left leg and seemed to injure his ankle. After some treatment, Bumrah did bowl the remaining over and gave away only 6 runs in the 4 balls after that. However, fans are worried about losing Bumrah to injury again and have taken to Twitter to share their best wishes for the bowler.

I hope bumrah's ankle is not seriously twisted... Jetlag leads to Lethargic body movements which you dnt realise but ur always susceptible to injuries...knowing this body condition is the remedy @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) January 24, 2020

This was not the twist to the tale we were looking for. I hope that @Jaspritbumrah93 ‘s twisted ankle is nothing serious.

Some hard hitting by NZ. Going to be a good challenging chase! Let’s do this!#NZvsIND — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 24, 2020

Bumrah, brother take my leg if u want 😭 — Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) January 24, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah conceded just 2 boundaries in his 4 overs quota, whereas the other Indian bowlers conceded 25 boundaries in 16 overs combined. In a 60m ground having a bowler like Bumrah who just gives 2 fours in 24 balls is just amazing and superior performance! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 24, 2020

There have been no official updates from BCCI around Bumrah's injury yet.

