Jasprit Bumrah Gives India Massive Headache After Twisting Ankle During NZ Vs IND T20I

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah was India's most economical bowler in the first NZ vs IND T20I. Bumrah gave away only 31 runs in his four over with the wicket of Tim Seifert.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jasprit Bumrah

India are currently chasing New Zealand's score of 203 in the first T20I in Auckland on Friday and Rohit Sharma has already gone back to the dugout for 7. Earlier in the match, India were not able to contain New Zealand's run-flow despite getting important wickets. In the last over, however, Indian fans were worried when Jasprit Bumrah injured his ankle.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma takes INCREDIBLE boundary catch to dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ vs IND updates

NZ vs IND live updates: Jasprit Bumrah suffers another injury?

Jasprit Bumrah just came back from injury in the T20I series against Sri Lanka but India's worries may not be over for just yet when it comes to their lead pacer's fitness. In a match where runs flowed easily for New Zealand, Bumrah was the only bowler who could really hold his own in front of Kane Williamson and his men. Jasprit Bumrah ended the match with figures of 1-31 in his four overs and turned out to be India's most economical bowler. However, in the last over of the NZ innings, Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left leg and seemed to injure his ankle. After some treatment, Bumrah did bowl the remaining over and gave away only 6 runs in the 4 balls after that. However, fans are worried about losing Bumrah to injury again and have taken to Twitter to share their best wishes for the bowler.

ALSO READ |  NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli is 80 runs away from breaking rare T20I record owned by MS Dhoni

There have been no official updates from BCCI around Bumrah's injury yet.

ALSO READ | Crestfallen Imran Khan blames corruption for Pak Cricket's fall, claims he "Quashed" all

ALSO READ | Scoring 300 in any kind of cricket is great: Vengsarkar on Sarfaraz

Published:
