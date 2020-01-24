'Quit Violence and Focus On Career Development': Baba Ramdev's Advice For Students

Speaking on the growing students protest in the country over several issues, including the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that participating in any form of violence is not the primary objective of a student and they should leave the protests and agitation to political parties.

"I would like to advise the students of JNU and other universities that they should leave the protests and agitation to political parties or else the parties will get unemployed. Participating in any form of violence or mass agitation is not the primary objective of a student. Students should think about their careers and improve their skills. Contribute to the progress of the nation. Raising slogans of Azadi is not what students should do. Raising slogans of 'Gandhi wali Azadi', 'Nehru wali Azadi' is still alright but the slogan of 'Jinnah wali Azadi' is a betrayal to the nation. Students should quit violence, anarchy and agitation, and focus on character building and career development".

'Opposition must exercise patience'

Baba Ramdev also gave a word of advice to the opposition parties. "Political parties should also think about it. This nation has given the mandate to BJP till 2024. We must respect the constitution and its tradition and give the opportunity to Modi till 2024 and anyway he can't be removed before that. So the opposition should also exercise patience. They can oppose, they can have a mass movement, it is their right to do so, but they should also see to it that they should contribute to nation-building, otherwise the nation's image suffers a setback in the world. This nation is as much of the opposition as it is of the BJP. So, no one should act in a manner that defames the nation in the international community.''

On the economic aim of $ 5 trillion economy set by the government, Baba Ramdev said, "We must give as much respect to businesses, enterprises, industries as we give to the Parliament, constitution and religious places. In India, business is still looked down upon in many places. If we want to compete with the US or China, if we want to make India a bigger economic power than the US, UK, China, Japan, then there is only one way ahead, we all should work together towards making it possible. If the country achieves a rate of 20% of Industrial progress only then it is possible to get to $ 5 trillion economy, otherwise it will just be a dream".

