Spiced Cauliflower Soup Recipe With A Twist Of Almonds In Moroccan Style

Cauliflower is a vegetable that is high in fiber and vitamin-B. From starters to the main course, one can try various experiments with cauliflowers. During winters, many of us change our diet to keep the body warm, and soups are one of the best ways to provide all the essentials for the same. Try this spiced cauliflower soup recipe with a pinch of almonds:

READ | Cauliflower Rice: Try Out This Healthy Low-carb Alternative To Rice

Preparation Time - 10 Minutes

Cooking Time - 35 Minutes

Total Time - 45 Minutes

Serving - 4

Ingredients

2 medium heads of cauliflower, cut into florets

50g toasted almonds

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 small yellow onions, diced

2 large garlic cloves, chopped

1 medium carrot, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon fresh peeled and grated ginger

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

1½ teaspoons ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Generous grind of black pepper

1/2 cup yellow lentils

4 cups vegetable broth

3 cups of water

1-2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

For garnish (optional):

roasted cauliflower florets

thinly sliced green onion tops

toasted + chopped nuts or seeds

chopped parsley or cilantro

Method

First, preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Take the cut cauliflower florets and toasted almonds in a large bowl, add 4 tablespoons of oil and sprinkle the salt. Toss the mixture and coat it evenly. Later, transfer and spread it evenly in the two baking sheets. Roast cauliflower florets for 35 minutes, or until edges are browned and they are tender. Keep switching the position of the trays and flipping the cauliflower about halfway through.

READ | Delicious Cauliflower Steaks Recipe For An Easy Mid-week Meal

Simultaneously, in a large vessel, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high flame. Saute the onion, garlic and carrot until the onion is translucent. Stir occasionally, for about 5 minutes. Now, add the grated ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon, and black pepper.

Add the vegetable broth, water and lentils and boil. Reduce the flame slightly and boil for 15 minutes while the cauliflower finishes roasting. Once the cauliflower is roasted, transfer it to the broth mixture. Puree the soup until smooth. Add water to thin the soup according to your preference.

READ | Thalipeeth Recipe: Twist This Maharastrian Snack By Adding Healthy Cauliflower To It

Keep the soup puree with small breaks in between. If you're using a blender, make sure the centre lid is open to allow the steam to escape. In the end, squeeze fresh lemon juice, according to your preference. After spooning it in bowls, you can garnish as desired. You can store the soup in a refrigerator for up to 4 days.

READ | Healthy Winter Recipes | Here's How To Make A Delicious Cauliflower Crust Pizza At Home

(Cover Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock/ By Food Photography for Biz)