Soup Recipes: Follow These Easy Steps To Prepare Healthy Hot Soups This Winter

Soups are generally served hot or warm. They contain all healthy ingredients and are one of the best liquid food for health. Check out 2 best healthy hot soup recipes to try this winter:
Healthy and easy soup recipes
Cucumber, pea, and lettuce soup
Ingredients
- 1 tsp rapeseed oil
- small spring onions, roughly chopped
- 1 cucumber, roughly chopped
- 1 large round lettuce, roughly chopped
- 225g frozen peas
- 4 tsp vegetable bouillon
- 4 tbsp bio yoghurt
- 4 slices rye bread
Read:Virgin Mojito: Different Kinds Of This Non-alcoholic Drink And Easy Recipes To Try
Directions
- In a kettle, boil 1.4 litres of water.
- In a large non-stick frying pan, heat the oil and cook the spring onions for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until tender.
- Pour in the boiled water, add the cucumber, lettuce, and peas.
- Stir the bouillon, cover and cook for 10 minutes or until the vegetables are soft yet bright green.
- Blitz the mixture until smooth with a hand blender.
- Serve hot or cold, filled with yoghurt along with rye bread.
Read: Upma Recipes That Are Healthy And Quick To Prepare At Home
Chickpea tagine soup
Ingredients
- 2 red peppers
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 large garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tbsp rose harissa paste
- 2 x 400g cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1½ l low-salt veg stock
- 150g kale, chopped
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 50g dried apricots, finely chopped
- 1⁄2 small bunch parsley, finely chopped
Read: Different Maggi Recipes You Can Try At Home With Simple Ingredients
Directions
- Heat the grill to the top of it. Cut the two red peppers and lay them cut-side down on a foil-lined baking sheet.
- Grill for 10-15 minutes or until soft and blistered. Leaving enough to treat, remove and discard the skins until they are cool enough. In thin strips, cut the roasted peppers.
- Heat the oil over low heat in a large casserole.
- For 8-10 minutes, fry the onion until softened. Stir in the paste of garlic, coriander, cumin, and harissa and cook for another 1 minute.
- Add the stock and chickpeas, bring to the boil and cook for 15 minutes, covered.
- Stir the peppers with the kale, lemon zest and juice through the soup, and covered with apricots and cook for another 5 minutes. Bring the soup into bowls and serve
Read: Soya Bean Recipes: Know How To Use Soya Bean And Make Different Dishes