Pankaj Bhadouria Reveals Her Workout Routine & Smart Food Hacks In Her 'AMA' Session

One of the highly influential culinarians on social media, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria is known for providing her fans with all sorts of recipes that are easy to make at home. The winner of MasterChef India 1 is an avid social media user and has a massive follower base online.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Bhadouria has been helping fans hone their culinary skills through Instagram. Meanwhile, she recently held a 'Ask Me Anything' session with fans on her Instagram handle wherein she revealed her workout routine along with several smart food hacks.

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Says 'Taste Shall Always Win', Shares 'Cheeni Kum' Amul Doodle

Pankaj Bhadouria reveals workout routine and smart food hacks

On June 19, 2020, Pankaj Bhadouria took to her Instagram handle and asked her fans to send her questions which they wanted to ask her and she will try replying to most of them via her Insta stories. Later that day, the culinarian answered a bunch of questions from her hobbies, favourite recipes, workout routine to some food hacks.

When asked about the biggest challenge that she had to face to reach where she is right now, Pankaj Bhadouria replied saying the biggest challenge for her was breaking the stereotype mindsets of people.

One fan also asked her about her favourite hobby and Bhadouria revealed quite a few hobbies of hers which include cooking, singing, dancing, travelling and reading. In her 'AMA' session, the MasterChef also spilled the beans about her workout routine and revealed that her routine comprises a mix of strength training, cardio and yoga. Later, she also gave fans suggestions based on the food hacks which they asked her.

A fan asked her if one can preserve strawberries for long without sugar, and Bhadouria gave a very simple solution about the same by asking the fan to simply freeze them. She was asked if one can add watermelon and yogurt in a dish together. The culinarian replied saying that according to Ayurveda, watermelon and yogurt should not be combined a dish together.

Also Read | MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria's Creative 'Belan-Bartan' IG Post Has This Important Message

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares A BTS Post That Leaves Fans In Shock

On the other hand, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has been sharing a plethora of recipe ideas quite often that one can try at home to brush up their culinary skills or to learn new recipes amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Of late, Bhadouria has shared several recipes which include how to make Reheat Pizza, Schezwan Sauce, and Peanut Butter, to name a few, at home. She is also one of the most followed celebrity chefs on social media.

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares How To Make Peanut Butter At Home