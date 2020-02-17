The Debate
Pastas Around The World: Take A Look At The Variety Of Pastas Around The World

Food

Pasta is an Italian dish that is widely popular across the globe. There are around 350 varieties of pastas in the world. Read ahead to know the types of pasta.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
pastas around the world

Many think that Italy is the birthplace of pasta but the oldest noodles were found in China. The bowl of noodles that were found there were made from two types of grains grown in China. There are approximately 350 different types of pasta around the world. The most popular ones are penne, macaroni, butterfly, spaghetti and bowtie. Read ahead to know about the other types of pasta.

Types of pasta

Long Noodles

Long noodles, as the name suggests, are extremely long and were invented in China. They are supposed to be eaten on special occasions and considered good luck for long life. Here are some of the types of pasta that fall under the long noodles category.

  • Spaghettoni
  • Spaghetti
  • Spaghettini
  • Fedelini
  • Vermicelloni
  • Vermicelli
  • Capellini
  • Capelli d'angelo
  • Barbina
  • Bucatini
  • Perciatelli
  • Fusilli lunghi
  • Fusilli bucati
  • Pici
  • Soba - (Japanese)
  • Udon - (Japanese)
  • Cu mian - (Chinese)
  • Ziti
  • Zitoni

Ribbon-Cut Noodles

Ribbon cut noodles are considered healthy in a way, as they are made from buckwheat. Ribbon cut noodles are thick, flat and generally long noodles sold in nests, but also found in short lengths. They are wide and flat and are one of the easiest pastas to cook.

  • Spaghetti alla chitarra
  • Ciriole
  • Bavette
  • Bavettine
  • Lasagne
  • Lasagnette
  • Lasagnotte
  • Linguettine
  • Linguine
  • Mafalde
  • Mafaldine
  • Pappardelle

Short-Cut Extruded Pasta

Similar to ribbon cut noodles, short pastas are more fancy to cook. They even have fancy names and are made in a different variety of sauces. Here are some of the types of short cut pasta, which you might have heard about.

  • Maltagliati
  • Manicotti
  • Marziani
  • Mezzani pasta
  • Mezze penne
  • Mezzi bombardoni
  • Mostaccioli
  • Paccheri
  • Pasta al ceppo
  • Penne

Decorative Pasta

Decorative pasta is fancy and similar to the shape of a flower. They are also available in different colours and are used for decoration more than cooking dishes. These are among the most common pastas in terms of decorative pasta.

  • Campanelle
  • Capunti
  • Casarecce
  • Cavatelli
  • Cencioni
  • Conchiglie
  • Conchiglioni
  • Corzetti
  • Creste di galli
  • Croxetti
  • Farfalle
  • Farfalloni
  • Fiorentine
  • Fiori
  • Foglie d'ulivo
  • Gigli
  • Gramigna
  • Lanterne
  • Lumache
  • Lumaconi
  • Maltagliati
  • Mandala
  • Marille
  • Orecchiette
  • Pipe
  • Trofie

