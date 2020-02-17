Pastas Around The World: Take A Look At The Variety Of Pastas Around The World

Many think that Italy is the birthplace of pasta but the oldest noodles were found in China. The bowl of noodles that were found there were made from two types of grains grown in China. There are approximately 350 different types of pasta around the world. The most popular ones are penne, macaroni, butterfly, spaghetti and bowtie. Read ahead to know about the other types of pasta.
Long noodles, as the name suggests, are extremely long and were invented in China. They are supposed to be eaten on special occasions and considered good luck for long life. Here are some of the types of pasta that fall under the long noodles category.
Ribbon cut noodles are considered healthy in a way, as they are made from buckwheat. Ribbon cut noodles are thick, flat and generally long noodles sold in nests, but also found in short lengths. They are wide and flat and are one of the easiest pastas to cook.
Similar to ribbon cut noodles, short pastas are more fancy to cook. They even have fancy names and are made in a different variety of sauces. Here are some of the types of short cut pasta, which you might have heard about.
Decorative pasta is fancy and similar to the shape of a flower. They are also available in different colours and are used for decoration more than cooking dishes. These are among the most common pastas in terms of decorative pasta.
