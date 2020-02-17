Pastas Around The World: Take A Look At The Variety Of Pastas Around The World

Many think that Italy is the birthplace of pasta but the oldest noodles were found in China. The bowl of noodles that were found there were made from two types of grains grown in China. There are approximately 350 different types of pasta around the world. The most popular ones are penne, macaroni, butterfly, spaghetti and bowtie. Read ahead to know about the other types of pasta.

Types of pasta

Long Noodles

Long noodles, as the name suggests, are extremely long and were invented in China. They are supposed to be eaten on special occasions and considered good luck for long life. Here are some of the types of pasta that fall under the long noodles category.

Spaghettoni

Spaghetti

Spaghettini

Fedelini

Vermicelloni

Vermicelli

Capellini

Capelli d'angelo

Barbina

Bucatini

Perciatelli

Fusilli lunghi

Fusilli bucati

Pici

Soba - (Japanese)

Udon - (Japanese)

Cu mian - (Chinese)

Ziti

Zitoni

Ribbon-Cut Noodles

Ribbon cut noodles are considered healthy in a way, as they are made from buckwheat. Ribbon cut noodles are thick, flat and generally long noodles sold in nests, but also found in short lengths. They are wide and flat and are one of the easiest pastas to cook.

Spaghetti alla chitarra

Ciriole

Bavette

Bavettine

Lasagne

Lasagnette

Lasagnotte

Linguettine

Linguine

Mafalde

Mafaldine

Pappardelle

Short-Cut Extruded Pasta

Similar to ribbon cut noodles, short pastas are more fancy to cook. They even have fancy names and are made in a different variety of sauces. Here are some of the types of short cut pasta, which you might have heard about.

Maltagliati

Manicotti

Marziani

Mezzani pasta

Mezze penne

Mezzi bombardoni

Mostaccioli

Paccheri

Pasta al ceppo

Penne

Decorative Pasta

Decorative pasta is fancy and similar to the shape of a flower. They are also available in different colours and are used for decoration more than cooking dishes. These are among the most common pastas in terms of decorative pasta.

Campanelle

Capunti

Casarecce

Cavatelli

Cencioni

Conchiglie

Conchiglioni

Corzetti

Creste di galli

Croxetti

Farfalle

Farfalloni

Fiorentine

Fiori

Foglie d'ulivo

Gigli

Gramigna

Lanterne

Lumache

Lumaconi

Maltagliati

Mandala

Marille

Orecchiette

Pipe

Trofie

