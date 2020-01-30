The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Whole Wheat Pasta In Mushroom Sauce Recipe; An Easy, Comforting Italian Delicacy

Food

Pasta is forever loved, there are many types of pasta that people love to try. An easy dish is this whole wheat pasta in mushroom sauce recipe to make at home.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Whole Wheat Pasta in Mushroom Sauce recipe

An easy option for a weeknight treat or a weekend comfort meal is warm, comforting whole-wheat pasta dish filled with mushrooms. The trick to this recipe for pasta is a delicious mushroom sauce. It will take only a few minutes to make, but once you've got it, you'll love it on everything! 

Whole Wheat Pasta in Mushroom Sauce recipe at home:

Mushroom sauce is a white or brown sauce that is cooked with mushrooms as its main ingredient. It can be cooked with various ingredients in different styles and is used to top a variety of foods. A brilliant way of showcasing tasty mushrooms is in a simple, juicy, unbelievably delicious mushroom pasta! At its best, this is a 6 ingredient goodness in a bowl, a pasta made in the true proper Italian style. Have a look at the delicious, easy pasta recipe with mushroom sauce:

Ingredients Of Whole Wheat Pasta In Mushroom Sauce

  • 50 grams shitake mushroom (soaked in warm water for 15 minutes)
  • 100-gram fresh mushroom-sliced
  • 1 tbsp onion, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme or fresh parsley, chopped
  • 30 ml White Wine
  • 100 grams whole wheat pasta-penne or linguine
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Also read: Zucchini Halwa Recipe To Prepare The Much-loved Sweet Dish At Home In Easy Steps

Also read: Gujarati Khichu Recipe You Must Try At Home; Learn How To Cook This Dish

How to Make Whole Wheat Pasta in Mushroom Sauce

  • For the time specified on the packet, place the pasta in boiling salted water. Prepare the sauce whilst the pasta cooks.
  • Saute onion and garlic in olive oil in a large bottom saucepan and add mushroom and juice.
  • Once the wine has evaporated, add some water into which the mushroom shitake has been washed.
  • Add salt, spices and simmer for five to six minutes.
  • Once the pasta is cooked, add a bit of pasta water to the sauce. At the same time serve.

Also read: Mongolian Chicken Fried Rice Recipe To Make At Home In Five Easy Steps

Also read: Tricolour Thai Fruit Jelly Recipe: How To Make This Scrumptious Dessert At Home

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA