Whole Wheat Pasta In Mushroom Sauce Recipe; An Easy, Comforting Italian Delicacy

An easy option for a weeknight treat or a weekend comfort meal is warm, comforting whole-wheat pasta dish filled with mushrooms. The trick to this recipe for pasta is a delicious mushroom sauce. It will take only a few minutes to make, but once you've got it, you'll love it on everything!

Whole Wheat Pasta in Mushroom Sauce recipe at home:

Mushroom sauce is a white or brown sauce that is cooked with mushrooms as its main ingredient. It can be cooked with various ingredients in different styles and is used to top a variety of foods. A brilliant way of showcasing tasty mushrooms is in a simple, juicy, unbelievably delicious mushroom pasta! At its best, this is a 6 ingredient goodness in a bowl, a pasta made in the true proper Italian style. Have a look at the delicious, easy pasta recipe with mushroom sauce:

Ingredients Of Whole Wheat Pasta In Mushroom Sauce

50 grams shitake mushroom (soaked in warm water for 15 minutes)

100-gram fresh mushroom-sliced

1 tbsp onion, chopped

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp fresh thyme or fresh parsley, chopped

30 ml White Wine

100 grams whole wheat pasta-penne or linguine

Salt and pepper to taste

How to Make Whole Wheat Pasta in Mushroom Sauce

For the time specified on the packet, place the pasta in boiling salted water. Prepare the sauce whilst the pasta cooks.

Saute onion and garlic in olive oil in a large bottom saucepan and add mushroom and juice.

Once the wine has evaporated, add some water into which the mushroom shitake has been washed.

Add salt, spices and simmer for five to six minutes.

Once the pasta is cooked, add a bit of pasta water to the sauce. At the same time serve.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock