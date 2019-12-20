Patoli Recipe: Learn How To Cook This Traditional Malvani Dish For Dessert

The standard cuisine of the Southern part of Konkan in Maharashtra is Malvani food. Since Konkan is on the coast of Maharashtra, most of their dishes include coconut, spices and raw mangoes. Malvani food is famous for its non-vegetarian dishes but there are a few vegetarian dishes you must try! Moreover, they even add coconut to some of their traditional desserts. One such dessert you must try cooking is Patoli. Read ahead for a detailed step by step recipe of how to cook patoli.

How to cook the Malvani dessert - Patoli?

Ingredients:

For the filling

Ghee

3 cups grated jaggery

1 tsp elaichi powder

2 cups Rice flour

Saffron strands

Chopped dry fruits

Turmeric leaf envelopes

Method:

For the filling

Add ghee in a pan and add grated coconut, jaggery, ghee, almonds, saffron strands, cardamom powder and mix it well till all the ingredients bind together. Switch of the flame after the jaggery has melted and mixed well with the other ingredients. Allow the mixture to cool down.

For the outer layer:

In a bowl add rice flour, salt and 1 cup of water. Mix all the three ingredients into a lump-free dough. Do not make the dough too sticky.

For Patoli:

Take a few turmeric leaves, trim the stock, keep it on the table and apply ghee to it. Take a little batter in a spoon, spread it over the leaf and then place the coconut filling in the centre. Spread it lightly. Now, fold the leaves carefully and place it in a steamer or cooker (without a whistle) Close the lid of the steamer and let it cook for another 15-20 minutes. Make sure you let it cook on a medium flame. After the steamer cools down, remove the patoli and serve it semi-hot.

