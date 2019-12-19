Things To Do In Lower Parel: Some Of The Best Bakeries For Cakes And Desserts

Lower Parel, situated in Mumbai is also known as the corporate hub of the city. The area is popularly known for providing visitors with amazing food and shopping experience. The location is also famous for the many bakeries that are located in Lower Parel. When someone is in Lower Parel, the one unmissable thing to do here is a hog on the delicious cakes and pastries.

Here are some of the best bakeries in Lower Parel

1. The Rolling Pin

Located at Senapati Bapat Road, this place is considered to be one of the most amazing places that serve very delicious desserts and even other junk food. The price range starts from ₹150 only. The cakes here are said to be very tasty and also very unique. They also serve pancakes and in various styles. You can also order food from here. The best cake here recommended by the regular visitors is the Belgian Dark Chocolate Mousse cake.

2. Le 15 Patisserie

Located at High Street Phoenix on the first floor, Le 15 Patisserie is a cute little cafe that is reportedly owned by a celebrity chef. The place is popularly known for cakes and macaroons. This place is also very well known for the cheesecakes available here. The regular visitors of the cafe have claimed that the Nutella cheesecake here is a must-try for those visiting this place for the first time.

3. Theobroma

Theobroma is famous for the dessert and the savouries available. The place is located at Lodha Supremus which is just opposite Kamala Mills. The food range here starts from ₹600. The visitors of this place have always appreciated the ambience here as well as the food. The cakes here are considered to be very delicious and are also perfect for every cake lover. The people who have been to this place have appreciated the sizzling walnut brownie available here.

