Pink Pasta In Mumbai: Top Restaurants And Street Food Vendors Where You Can Try This Dish

Food

Pink pasta is a dish that one must not miss out on. Take a look at some of the best restaurants and street food places that serve hot pink pasta in Mumbai.

Pink Pasta in Mumbai

There are different varieties of dishes available in Mumbai. When it comes to pasta, Mumbai has some of the best restaurants and amazing street pasta as well. Some of the best restaurants in Mumbai serve pesto pasta, pink pasta, Arrabbiata pasta and many more. The pink pasta in Mumbai, which is widely popular, is available in many restaurants and on the streets.

One may wonder about the hygiene when it comes to street food, which is a concern, but some of the best pink sauce pasta is available only for purchase from the street vendors. Listed below are some of the best restaurants in Mumbai serving pink pasta:

Pink pasta in Mumbai: Best restaurants and street pasta places in Mumbai

1) Quattro Ristorante

This is one of the best restaurants in Mumbai that serves some great pink pasta. The pink pasta here is very different and full of flavor. They do not add too many veggies but the sauce is thick and unique. One must also try their other signature dishes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by QUATTRO RISTORANTE (@quattroristorante) on

2) The Table

This is another great place to try some pink pasta in Mumbai. They have chic decor and the food is amazing with some great music; it makes for a perfect fine dining experience. Some of the other dishes to try here include Burgers, Zucchini Spaghetti, Salad, Chocolate Tart, Wine, Truffle Fries, and Pasta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Table (@thetable_colaba) on

3) WTC Pasta

This is one of the best street pasta in Mumbai. They serve some great pasta including Mongolian pasta, pink pasta, pesto pasta and more. They are usually located at WTC but keep shifting every now and then.

A post shared by WTC Pasta - Fort CFF (@wtc_pasta_fort) on

4) Rolling Pin

This place is another great one to visit when it comes to pink pasta. The decor is simple and the cafe is known for its bakery items, muffins, desserts, and avocado toast. This is also a great place to simply sit and watch how your food gets made with their special open kitchen. 

5) Blanco 

This is another special place to go for when it comes to pink pasta in Mumbai. They also serve some great ravioli and spaghetti. This place has multiple outlets in the city and is one of the best ones for some great pink pasta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blanco Drink House (@blancodrinkhouse) on

 

