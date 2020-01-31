Spring Roll Recipe With A Twist Of Papad | Make This Quick And Simple Dish At Home

Papad spring roll is a simple and a mouth-watering appetizer that your family and friends will simply love. The recipe is so simple that anyone can make it with some basic ingredients. This dish is perfect for occasions like kitty parties, potluck, game nights, birthdays etc. Everyone right from children to adults will surely fall in love with this papad spring roll. Papad spring roll is said to be one of the easiest dishes to make.

What are the ingredients required for this recipe?

8 to 10 - papads (you can use spicy or plain)

1 cup - boiled and drained rice or noodles

1/2 cup - carrot julienned

1/2 cup - green capsicum julienned

1/2 cup - chicken boiled and shredded

1/2 cup - boiled green peas

2 level tbsp - chickpea flour (besan)

2 tbsp - water

1 - small onion chopped

2 tbsp - soya sauce

2 tbsp - spring onions juliennes

1 tbsp - tomato ketchup

1/2 tsp - ginger garlic thinly sliced

1/2 tsp - black pepper powder

1 - scrambled egg

1 tsp - oil

pinch of Ajinomoto (optional)

salt to taste

oil for frying

Spring roll with papad recipe

Heat 1 tsp oil in a non-stick frying pan. Lightly fry the chopped onions, ginger and garlic.

Stir fry the carrot, capsicum, peas on high heat.

Add in the shredded chicken, spring onions, boiled noodles, soya sauce, black pepper powder, tomato ketchup and salt.

Add in the scrambled egg.

Do not overcook. The vegetables should be crunchy.

Take off flame. Remove to a plate and let it cool.

Mix 2 tbsp water with chickpea flour to form a thick paste.

Dip the papads in plain water for a few seconds and flatten.

Put 2 tbsp of vegetable noodle mixture at the corner of each papad and roll-up.

Seal the edges with gram flour paste.

Heat oil in a kadhai.

Add papad rolls in small batches till light brown.

Do not over fry.

Remove with a slotted spoon. Drain on an absorbent paper.

Enjoy with tomato or garlic sauce.

