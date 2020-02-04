Fairy Bread Recipe To Serve Your Guests With A Surprising Twist In A Birthday Party

Mostly served at children's parties in Australia and New Zealand, fairy bread is sliced white bread spread with butter or margarine and is usually covered with sprinkles. Typically cut into two triangles and served, the history of fairy bread dates back to the 1920s in Australia, and was first recorded in the book, The Hobart Mercury, which describes children consuming food at a party. Fairy bread is a very simple dish to make, but you can’t imagine how happy a pile of the much-loved snack will impress your guests' tastebuds. Here are some easy steps you need to follow to cook a perfect fairy bread for your little ones.

Ingredients

1 slice white bread

1-2 tablespoons Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter

Rainbow nonpareil sprinkles

Steps to make fairy bread

Step 1

Smear the butter on the bread.

Step 2

Pour nonpareil rainbow sprinkles into a shallow bowl. Lay the bread, butter side down, in the sprinkles and press gently on the bread to make sure as many sprinkles as possible adhere to the butter.

Step 3

Leave out the sprinkle bowl if you plan to make another slice of fairy bread, then pour the sprinkles back into their container. However, if you're shooting video, you'll want to sprinkle the nonpareils over the buttered bread, because obviously that looks much better.

Step 4

Serve promptly

Recipe 2

Slather the butter a few centimeters thick onto the slices of bread. Cut off the crusts of the bread if you like.

Make sure you spread the butter all the way to the crusts and make sure the bread is not doughy and soggy. You can also use some used bread as you like.

Sprinkle the sugar generously onto the buttered bread, making sure there are no gaps.

Keep the sprinkle-covered bread sunnyside up in an oven for a few minutes for the smooth, yet the lite flavour of the dish.

(Promo Image: Canva)