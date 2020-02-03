Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Special Jain Risotto Recipe: How To Cook A Jain Variation Of The Italian Risotto At Home

Food

Jain Risotto recipe avoids the use of vegetables and other food materials like onion and garlic. Read on to know how to make Jain risotto at home.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jain Risotto recipe

Risotto is an Italian dish cooked with broth and is creamy in its consistency. It comes in vegetarian, non-vegetarian and pescetarian varieties. It is considered to be one of the most underappreciated dishes of all time. Apart from the three basic varieties, the dish has several different varieties that one can try out. Read on to know more about how to make Jain Risotto at home.

READ | Almond And Amaranth Ladoo Recipe: Try This Healthy & Tasty Indian Dessert Recipe At Home

Italian Risotto that can be made the Jain way

Ingredients for preparing Jain Risotto

  • One and a half cups of Arborio rice or Neelam rice
  • Four cups of vegetable stock
  • Half a cup of chopped Zucchini
  • Half a cup of chopped celery
  • Two tablespoons of fresh cream
  • Half a cup of green and yellow capsicum
  • Half a cup of vinegar (or dry white wine)
  • Three tablespoons of whole butter (divided)
  • One tablespoon of vegetable oil
  • One-fourth cup of Parmesan cheese (grated)
  • One tablespoon of Italian parsley (chopped)
  • Some salt (according to taste)

READ | Chocolate Crepe Recipe: Glaze Chocolate Bar With Whipped Cream In Just 6 Steps

Method of cooking a Jain Risotto:

  1. Heat some butter in the pan, and avoid onions and garlic, as in Jain cuisine, such ingredients are not acceptable, and it is considered a sin to eat such products that grow underground. Instead, add some capsicum, and zucchini, and saute it till they turn brown.
     
  2. Add celery to the mixture and saute it for a while.
     
  3. Add salt and spices, along with other vegetables that were used to make the broth.
     
  4. When the vegetables turn soft, add rice, cream, and half a cup of water, and stir the mixture.
     
  5. Bring it to boil, and let it simmer for some more time. Add water if required to keep a thick creamy consistency.
     
  6. Add pepper, and spices according to taste, mix it well, and serve hot.

READ | Moonglet Recipe: How To Make This Breakfast Dish In Minutes

Garnish this hot meal with a leaf of the coriander plant and a thin slice of lemon. It serves two people. For the non-Jain variant, add onions and garlic in the mix during the saute process. Enjoy the dish with your loved ones. 

READ | Chicken Korma Recipe: Try This Mouth-watering & Spicy Mughlai Recipe At Home

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
CHINMAYANAND GRANTED BAIL BY HC
NCP BASHES BJP MP ON GANDHI
SAIF ON 'LOVE AAJ KAL' TRAILER
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'