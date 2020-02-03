Special Jain Risotto Recipe: How To Cook A Jain Variation Of The Italian Risotto At Home

Risotto is an Italian dish cooked with broth and is creamy in its consistency. It comes in vegetarian, non-vegetarian and pescetarian varieties. It is considered to be one of the most underappreciated dishes of all time. Apart from the three basic varieties, the dish has several different varieties that one can try out. Read on to know more about how to make Jain Risotto at home.

READ | Almond And Amaranth Ladoo Recipe: Try This Healthy & Tasty Indian Dessert Recipe At Home

Italian Risotto that can be made the Jain way

Ingredients for preparing Jain Risotto

One and a half cups of Arborio rice or Neelam rice

Four cups of vegetable stock

Half a cup of chopped Zucchini

Half a cup of chopped celery

Two tablespoons of fresh cream

Half a cup of green and yellow capsicum

Half a cup of vinegar (or dry white wine)

Three tablespoons of whole butter (divided)

One tablespoon of vegetable oil

One-fourth cup of Parmesan cheese (grated)

One tablespoon of Italian parsley (chopped)

Some salt (according to taste)

READ | Chocolate Crepe Recipe: Glaze Chocolate Bar With Whipped Cream In Just 6 Steps

Method of cooking a Jain Risotto:

Heat some butter in the pan, and avoid onions and garlic, as in Jain cuisine, such ingredients are not acceptable, and it is considered a sin to eat such products that grow underground. Instead, add some capsicum, and zucchini, and saute it till they turn brown.

Add celery to the mixture and saute it for a while.

Add salt and spices, along with other vegetables that were used to make the broth.

When the vegetables turn soft, add rice, cream, and half a cup of water, and stir the mixture.

Bring it to boil, and let it simmer for some more time. Add water if required to keep a thick creamy consistency.

Add pepper, and spices according to taste, mix it well, and serve hot.

READ | Moonglet Recipe: How To Make This Breakfast Dish In Minutes

Garnish this hot meal with a leaf of the coriander plant and a thin slice of lemon. It serves two people. For the non-Jain variant, add onions and garlic in the mix during the saute process. Enjoy the dish with your loved ones.

READ | Chicken Korma Recipe: Try This Mouth-watering & Spicy Mughlai Recipe At Home