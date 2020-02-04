Singaporean Chicken Fried Rice: Try This Spicy Recipe To Titillate Your Tastebuds

Singaporean Chicken Fried Rice recipe is a spicy Singaporean dish. You can add a Chinese twist to this Singaporean Chicken Fried Rice recipe and enjoy it as your comfort food. Check out the Singaporean Chicken Fried Rice recipe to titillate your taste buds.

Image courtesy: @rabi.yya

Singaporean Chicken Fried Rice: Facts

Cuisine: Singaporean

Course: Dinner or Lunch (Meal)

Diet: Non-Vegetarian

Calories: 366 cal

Preparing time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total cooking time: 30 minutes

Serving: 6 people

Singaporean Chicken Fried Rice recipe

Ingredients

4 tbsp canola oil

1 large onion

1 package sliced Canadian bacon

1 bunch bok choy

1 large red bell pepper

2 tsp. finely chopped, peeled fresh ginger

3 clove garlic

8 oz. skinless, boneless chicken

3 large eggs

1 ½ tsp madras curry powder

4 c. cooked brown basmati rice

2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

Instructions

Heat some oil in a large non-stick pan or wok over medium-high flame. Add onion and bacon in the oil and stir-fry around 4 minutes. Add bok choy; stir-fry for 2 minutes or until leaves turn floppy.

Now, add bell pepper, ginger, and garlic to the pan; and stir-fry until vegetables start to soften about 3-4 minutes. Take all the vegetables in a bowl.

Put the pan to heat, and add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Once the oil is hot, add chicken and stir-fry for around 3 to 4 minutes or until cooked completely. Now, remove the chicken to bowl with vegetables.

Return the pan to heat and add 1 teaspoon of the oil again to the pan. When the oil is hot, add eggs and scramble just till it sets. Also, add the eggs to bowl with vegetables and chicken.

Return skillet to heat; add the remaining oil to the pan along with curry powder and cook over medium-high flame for about 30 seconds, just keep stirring, until fragrant.

Now you can add the rice and stir-fry until layered evenly. Cook rice unbroken until the bottom is somewhat crisp, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Now put the vegetables, chicken, and eggs to the pan of rice; and lastly, add soy sauce and stir-fry for 3 minutes longer.

Serve the Singaporean Chicken recipe with Schezwan sauce or Manchurian Gravy.

