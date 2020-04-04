Sania Mirza Slams Cooking & Food Posts, Says 'there Are Thousands Starving'

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to her micro-blogging account to slam the practice of sharing food and cooking posts on social media while the world is fighting a pandemic. She expressed her disappointment at people sharing food posts while amid lockdown by reasoning that there are people who have been struggling to find food even once a day. With the nationwide lockdown in India, many people have been rendered without their daily livelihood and essentials like food, water and shelter.

Have a look:

Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 4, 2020

Impact of coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak continues to cause distress all over the world with more than 11.23 lakh confirmed cases and death toll nearing 59 thousand. Meanwhile, India has reported more than 2600 cases of Coronavirus/COVID-19 as on date. While 183 have recovered successfully from the deadly virus, 68 people have lost their lives.

