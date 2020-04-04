The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sania Mirza Slams Cooking & Food Posts, Says 'there Are Thousands Starving'

Tennis News

Earlier on Saturday, ace tennis player Sania Mirza took to social media and lashed out at people for sharing cooking videos on social media amid coronavirus

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sania

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to her micro-blogging account to slam the practice of sharing food and cooking posts on social media while the world is fighting a pandemic. She expressed her disappointment at people sharing food posts while amid lockdown by reasoning that there are people who have been struggling to find food even once a day. With the nationwide lockdown in India, many people have been rendered without their daily livelihood and essentials like food, water and shelter.

Have a look:

Read | Sania Mirza wants any one of these four actors to play the leading role in her biopic

Read | Sania Mirza’s picture with son Izhaan just before historic win breaks the internet

Impact of coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak continues to cause distress all over the world with more than 11.23 lakh confirmed cases and death toll nearing 59 thousand. Meanwhile, India has reported more than 2600 cases of Coronavirus/COVID-19 as on date. While 183 have recovered successfully from the deadly virus, 68 people have lost their lives. 

Read | Sania Mirza helps raise ₹1.25 crore for daily wage workers, widows and single mothers

Read | Anushka Sharma reacts to Sania Mirza's post about Mitchell Starc-Alyssa Healy at WC final

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MP MAN TEST POSITIVE
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
COVID-19
RAM VILAS PASWAN THANKS FCI WORKERS
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK