Quinoa Pulao Recipe: Learn How To Prepare This Delicious Dish In Under 30 Minutes

Quinoa Pulao is a delicious rice dish that includes cauliflower, paneer, green peas, and sweet corn as their primary ingredient. The pulao is prepared with whole spices and is balanced and gluten-free. You can also use tofu to make the dish Vegan! Quinoa Pulao gets most of its taste from all the spices like cardamom, bay leaf, peppercorn, cinnamon stick, and cloves. These spices are used a lot in Indian cooking and give a wonderful flavor to the dish. This quinoa pulao vegetable tastes great with plain yogurt or with raita.

Here's how you cook quinoa pulao

Instructions:

2.5 cups cooked quinoa

2 teaspoons oil, I used avocado oil

1 small red onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 green chilli, crushed

1/2 inch ginger, crushed

1 medium tomato, chopped

1/2 cup paneer cubes

1/2 cup cauliflower florets, small

1/4 cup green peas

1/4 cup sweet corn

salt, to taste

juice of 1 lemon

cilantro/mint, to garnish

1 bay leaf

2 black cardamoms

2 green cardamoms

2 cloves

4 black peppercorns

1 cinnamon stick

Directions to prepare:

Place oil over medium heat in a pan. Add bay leaf, green cardamom, black cardamom, peppercorns, cinnamon stick, and cloves, once the oil is hot. Saute for 30 seconds before odorous.

Add chopped onion and saute for 2 minutes.

Then add the crushed ginger-garlic-green chili and cook for about a minute until the raw smell is gone.

Add the chopped tomato and cook for about 2 minutes.

Add the veggies-paneer, cauliflower, peas, and maize. Season with salt too.

Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes over medium heat or until veggies are cooked.

Remove the cooked quinoa once the vegetables are finished.

Mix everything together as well. At this point, check the salt and adjust to taste.

Squeeze and mix in some fresh lemon juice.

Garnish with vegetable quinoa pulao with cilantro or mint and serve with a side of plain yoghurt.

