The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rasmalai Tiramisu Recipe: Know How To Prepare This Delicacy At Home In Minutes

Food

Want to try Tiramisu with an ethnic twist? Check out this Rasmalai Tiramisu recipe to savour on special occasions. The recipe is easy & can be made in minutes

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rasmalai Tiramisu recipe

Rasmalai, the cotton-soft cheese in a creamy milk sauce, is a delectable Indian dessert. Rasmalai Tiramisu is the popular Tiramisu, with an ethnic twist. Rasmalai Tiramisu is a delicious and perfect way to end every Indian meal. Here’s how you can make Rasmalai Tiramisu easily at home. Read ahead to learn the recipe-

Also Read | Five-minute Recipes You Can Prepare In A Jiffy: Chicken Quesadilla, Cheesecake, And More

Rasmalai Tiramisu recipe

Ingredients

  • Rasmalai 8
  • Instant Coffee Powder 4 teaspoons
  • Mascarpone cheese 2 cups
  • Whipped cream 2 cups
  • Eggless sponge cake (eight-inches)
  • Cocoa powder 2 teaspoons
  • Icing sugar 2 teaspoons

Also Read | Veg Seekh Kebab Recipe For People Who Want To Try Mughalai Food

How to make?

  • Heat 1 cup water in a non-stick pan. Add coffee powder and boil for a minute.
  • Place mascarpone cheese in a bowl and whip for half a minute. Add whipped cream, mix well and set aside.
  • Cut vertical roundels from the cake with a cookie cutter and further cut them horizontally into ½ inch thick round slices.  
  • Place 4 glasses on the worktop. Place a cake slice at the base of each glass.
  • Pour 2-3 tbsps coffee in each glass. Put 2 tbsps mascarpone cheese-cream mixture in each glass and tap the glass lightly.
  • Squeeze 4 Rasmalai and place one in each glass. Pour 3 tbsps coffee over it. Squeeze the remaining 4 Rasmalai and place one in each glass.
  • Put 2 tbsps cheese-cream mixture in each glass and spread it with the help of a spatula.
  • Sieve cocoa powder and icing sugar on top. Garnish with a small mint sprig.
  • Your Rasmalai Tiramisu is ready to be served and enjoyed.

Also Read | Nachos Recipe In Three Quick Steps That You Can Make Within 10 Minutes

Nutrition Information

  • Calories- 5226 Kcal
  • Carbohydrates- 462.7 gm
  • Protein- 148.4 gm
  • Fat- 314 gm

Also Read | Chocolate Mud Cake Recipe To Make The Lip-smacking Dessert In Easy Steps

How it looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Pink Anar - Catering (@thepinkanar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hungry Birds (@hungrybirdsltd) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Herald Spot (@heraldspot) on

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAQ: 'NEVER COULD HAVE IMAGINED' ANYTHING LIKE KOBE'S DEATH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
YOGI: I AM NOT ANTI-MUSLIM
IMAM TO BE SENT TO TRANSIT REMAND
CHOPRA QUALIFIES FOR OLYMPICS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA