Rasmalai Tiramisu Recipe: Know How To Prepare This Delicacy At Home In Minutes

Rasmalai, the cotton-soft cheese in a creamy milk sauce, is a delectable Indian dessert. Rasmalai Tiramisu is the popular Tiramisu, with an ethnic twist. Rasmalai Tiramisu is a delicious and perfect way to end every Indian meal. Here’s how you can make Rasmalai Tiramisu easily at home. Read ahead to learn the recipe-
Rasmalai Tiramisu recipe
Ingredients
- Rasmalai 8
- Instant Coffee Powder 4 teaspoons
- Mascarpone cheese 2 cups
- Whipped cream 2 cups
- Eggless sponge cake (eight-inches)
- Cocoa powder 2 teaspoons
- Icing sugar 2 teaspoons
How to make?
- Heat 1 cup water in a non-stick pan. Add coffee powder and boil for a minute.
- Place mascarpone cheese in a bowl and whip for half a minute. Add whipped cream, mix well and set aside.
- Cut vertical roundels from the cake with a cookie cutter and further cut them horizontally into ½ inch thick round slices.
- Place 4 glasses on the worktop. Place a cake slice at the base of each glass.
- Pour 2-3 tbsps coffee in each glass. Put 2 tbsps mascarpone cheese-cream mixture in each glass and tap the glass lightly.
- Squeeze 4 Rasmalai and place one in each glass. Pour 3 tbsps coffee over it. Squeeze the remaining 4 Rasmalai and place one in each glass.
- Put 2 tbsps cheese-cream mixture in each glass and spread it with the help of a spatula.
- Sieve cocoa powder and icing sugar on top. Garnish with a small mint sprig.
- Your Rasmalai Tiramisu is ready to be served and enjoyed.
Nutrition Information
- Calories- 5226 Kcal
- Carbohydrates- 462.7 gm
- Protein- 148.4 gm
- Fat- 314 gm
How it looks