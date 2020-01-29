Rasmalai Tiramisu Recipe: Know How To Prepare This Delicacy At Home In Minutes

Rasmalai, the cotton-soft cheese in a creamy milk sauce, is a delectable Indian dessert. Rasmalai Tiramisu is the popular Tiramisu, with an ethnic twist. Rasmalai Tiramisu is a delicious and perfect way to end every Indian meal. Here’s how you can make Rasmalai Tiramisu easily at home. Read ahead to learn the recipe-

Rasmalai Tiramisu recipe

Ingredients

Rasmalai 8

Instant Coffee Powder 4 teaspoons

Mascarpone cheese 2 cups

Whipped cream 2 cups

Eggless sponge cake (eight-inches)

Cocoa powder 2 teaspoons

Icing sugar 2 teaspoons

How to make?

Heat 1 cup water in a non-stick pan. Add coffee powder and boil for a minute.

Place mascarpone cheese in a bowl and whip for half a minute. Add whipped cream, mix well and set aside.

Cut vertical roundels from the cake with a cookie cutter and further cut them horizontally into ½ inch thick round slices.

Place 4 glasses on the worktop. Place a cake slice at the base of each glass.

Pour 2-3 tbsps coffee in each glass. Put 2 tbsps mascarpone cheese-cream mixture in each glass and tap the glass lightly.

Squeeze 4 Rasmalai and place one in each glass. Pour 3 tbsps coffee over it. Squeeze the remaining 4 Rasmalai and place one in each glass.

Put 2 tbsps cheese-cream mixture in each glass and spread it with the help of a spatula.

Sieve cocoa powder and icing sugar on top. Garnish with a small mint sprig.

Your Rasmalai Tiramisu is ready to be served and enjoyed.

Nutrition Information

Calories- 5226 Kcal

Carbohydrates- 462.7 gm

Protein- 148.4 gm

Fat- 314 gm

