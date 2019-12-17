Raisins Vs Currants: How Are These Dry Fruits Different From Each Other?

Dry fruits and nuts play a vital role in providing necessary nutrients to your body. Besides they are highly fibrous which assist in easy weight loss, good heart health and regulate sugar levels in the body if consumed moderately. While some dried fruits look similar, they are quite different from each other, an example of which might include raisins and currants. They taste almost similar but are two completely different fruits. People may get confused with their appearance. Filled with vitamins and minerals, raisins and currants are used in various cuisines of the world. Here is a difference between the two.

Raisins

These are types of grapes which are dried for about three weeks before they become raisins. Their colour usually darkens as they dry up, giving them brownish shade. There are different varieties of grapes from which raisins are prepared. Therefore, the size, taste as well as colour varies according to the kind of grape dried. Besides shade, raisins are softer, sweeter and generally larger than currants.

Currants

Currants are weeny dried grapes. The variety of grapes used to prepare them to include Black Corinth and Carina, which are seedless. They have a sweet-tangy flavour. They go well with both sweet and tangy delicacies.

What should you choose?

Both the dried fruits are packed with fibre and potassium. Therefore, they are great substitutes for one another. Loaded with the benefits of antioxidants, they are scrumptious and amazing for health. Opt between raisins and currants as per your taste and flavour of the sweet dish that you intend to prepare.

